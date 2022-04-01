Biden news today: President opens oil reserves to counter gas prices, says Putin appears ‘isolating himself’ and doubts Ukraine’s withdrawal

‘Enough’, Biden declares ‘use it or lose it’ policy regarding oil rents on federal lands
President Joe Biden has ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months in an effort to control prices that have risen since the United States and its allies imposed tough sanctions on Russia.
The announcement comes after both the White House and the Pentagon said they believed Vladimir Putin had been misinformed about the progress of the war by his top advisers, and warned that Russian forces being withdrawn from areas near Kyiv may be repositioned for further fighting.
Meanwhile, the president celebrates Transgender Day of Seeingwhich proclaimed to “celebrate the activism and determination that fueled the struggle for gender equality” and “recognize the hardships and discrimination that the transgender community continues to face across our nation and around the world”—that in a Republican-led manner, states pass laws that directly target non-trafficking people Gender compatible, including children.
On Wednesday, Biden also gave a speech on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, and announced the launch of a central resource website, before receiving his second booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine. The CIA director is the latest person in the administration to test positive for the virus and he met the president the day before — though they were far away and masked.
Pelosi: Jenny Thomas ‘Proud Contributor to Coup’
Loudspeaker Nancy Pelosi He issued a fatal conviction to a Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas On Thursday, it became clear that the Supreme Court’s ethical standards and practices faced historical scrutiny.
At her weekly news conference, the House Democratic leader told reporters she never believed Mr Thomas should have joined the court in the first place, adding that his wife had been revealed as a “recognized and proud contributor to our country’s coup”. “.
These statements were some of the fiercest criticism of a high-ranking Democratic leader to date due to the fallout from Jenny Thomas’ text messages to that time –White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows continues before and after the January 6 attack.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
With gas and food prices soaring, the key inflation gauge sets its highest level in 40 years
The inflation gauge is closely monitored by Federal Reserve It jumped 6.4% in February from a year ago, with sharp increases in prices for food, gasoline and other necessities. AmericansFinance.
The number you mentioned on Thursday before Department of Commerce It was the largest year-over-year rise since January 1982. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 5.4% in February from the previous 12 months.
Citing race, judge struck down parts of Florida’s election law
A federal judge overturned parts of A Florida He passed the election law last year, and he said in a ruling issued Thursday that the Republican-led government is using covert tactics to suppress it black voters.
U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker wrote in his ruling that the law tightened rules on mail-in ballots, drop boxes, and other popular election methods—changes that made it more difficult for black voters, who generally suffer more social and economic disadvantages than white voters.
Activists celebrate with Biden’s announcement of Gender X for US passports and neutral airport screening devices
The Human Rights Campaign praised White HouseTransgender initiatives, saying that gay, bisexual, and transgender people have an “ally in the White House.”
“News of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to policy reforms that will improve the lives of transgender and non-binary people in this country is a great way to start this year’s International Transgender Sighting Day,” the campaign’s interim chair, Johnny Madison, said in a statement.
President Joe Biden A new gender X will be announced in orders for we Thursday’s passports, as well as gender-neutral airport scanners, as well as other measures aimed at making the federal government more inclusive of transgender people.
Gustav Killander reports from Washington, DC.
Statement by the Minister of Energy on the response to the rise in gas prices
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has issued the following statement regarding President Joe Biden’s historic response to rising gas prices as the Russian war in Ukraine continues.
The Department of Energy will implement President Biden’s mandate to immediately release 1 million barrels per day for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and we are coordinating with our allies and international partners to join us in freeing additional oil from the Strategic Reserves. This landmark action is the latest move by the Biden-Harris administration to reduce energy costs for working families, including yesterday’s announcement by the Department of Energy of about $3.2 billion for home weathering through a bipartisan Infrastructure Act. The Department of Energy also supports President Biden’s decision to use the Defense Production Act to boost US production of critical minerals that are essential to building our clean energy supply chains. Putin’s actions in Ukraine and the disruption caused by global energy markets demonstrated the urgent need to accelerate our transition to clean energy, which will make our country more energy independent and less vulnerable to the whims of tyrants. The Department of Energy and this administration are investing aggressively in a wide range of clean energy technologies, which will grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, lower costs for American families, and combat the climate crisis.
Refuting Donald Trump’s false claim that he “created” oil reserves
previous president Donald TrumpThe latest claim that his administration has “accumulated” US strategic oil reserves that have been “virtually empty” for half a century is completely false, according to US Department of Energy records.
Andrew Feinberg explains it.
Russian state TV calls Gabbard ‘our friend Tulsi’
Psaki criticizes laws targeting transgender people and abortion in Arizona and Oklahoma
White House Press Secretary Jin Psaki Criticize four bills signed into law in Arizona And the Oklahoma This week targeting transgender youth and restricting abortion care, are among dozens of bills introduced this year by Republican lawmakers that target gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and gay Americans and Americans. Abortion rights.
Ms. Psaki described the measures as “severe and harmful”.
“These laws are unacceptable and we will not stop fighting for justice and equality,” she said on Twitter.
For Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, the talk “requires a big show from the Russians to seriously de-escalate,” says Bedingfield, “and we haven’t seen that.”
Ms. Bedingfield spoke of Republican senators who have asked President Biden to do more to help end the pandemic while refusing to vote for more funding.
“We hope that senators will follow their own advice and provide resources for the global response, because it is time to act,” she says.
