‘Enough’, Biden declares ‘use it or lose it’ policy regarding oil rents on federal lands

President Joe Biden has ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months in an effort to control prices that have risen since the United States and its allies imposed tough sanctions on Russia.

The announcement comes after both the White House and the Pentagon said they believed Vladimir Putin had been misinformed about the progress of the war by his top advisers, and warned that Russian forces being withdrawn from areas near Kyiv may be repositioned for further fighting.

Meanwhile, the president celebrates Transgender Day of Seeingwhich proclaimed to “celebrate the activism and determination that fueled the struggle for gender equality” and “recognize the hardships and discrimination that the transgender community continues to face across our nation and around the world”—that in a Republican-led manner, states pass laws that directly target non-trafficking people Gender compatible, including children.

On Wednesday, Biden also gave a speech on the state of the coronavirus pandemic, and announced the launch of a central resource website, before receiving his second booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine. The CIA director is the latest person in the administration to test positive for the virus and he met the president the day before — though they were far away and masked.