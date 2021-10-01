Biden’s reforms were subjected to a severe test of democratic unity

US President Joe Biden on September 24, 2021 at the White House in Washington. Evelyn Hawkstein / Owners

We can see American democracy at work. Or rather, his epileptic expression. Congress staged a rare protest on Thursday, September 30, when several essential files were being debated simultaneously in the Senate and House of Representatives. Stage talks, crisis meetings, telephones being quickly discharged, White House advisers, overheated media: This feverish day is not the simple classic variation of the conflict between Democrats and Republicans. This time, internal divisions within the Democrats have drawn attention and jeopardized the Biden administration’s calculations.

“It’s confusing, this sausage is made in Capitol”, White House spokeswoman Jen Zhaki acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Lukashenko’s government. These long-standing differences between moderates and progressives will be minimal if the majority available to the party is not too weak: 220 to 212 in the House and equality in the Senate (50-50) Vice President Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden’s full socio – economic agenda ended at the mercy of two central senators, Joe Munchin (West Virginia) and Kirsten Cinema (Arizona). Beyond this arithmetic, the role of Democrats is to exploit a political ability that will not recur: giving Biden a historic meaning to the presidency by reforming the rules of the U.S. welfare state. An issue on Capitol Hill lost sight of the shopkeepers’ kindness.

Republican senators have miraculously rediscovered the virtues of budget temperance after costly tax measures, but were far more favorable to the rich under the previous president.

The first part of the negotiations, which is very stressful, is the budget. The vote in both chambers of the Provisional Finance Act was signed in the evening by Joe Biden, The risk of being paralyzed by a lack of funding made it possible to postpone the freeze of federal services until December 3rd. The second plan is to raise the debt ceiling ($ 28.4 trillion, or about 24.5 trillion euros) by October 18, the first time the United States has seen a sovereign fine.

Democrats want Republicans to take full responsibility for the blockade, while under Donald Trump, they have agreed three times to raise this ceiling. For their part, Republican senators miraculously rediscovered the virtues of budget temperance after costly tax measures, but were more favorable to the rich under the previous president. They believe that Democrats should take their expensive plans for themselves.

