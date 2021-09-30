The Ministry of National Education publishes a calendar of tests

Candidates for General and Technical Graduates will work on Philosophy on June 15th. However, the first trials will begin in March.

It is scheduled to start in March. The Ministries of National Education and Higher Education on Thursday, September 30, released the 2022 bachelorette dates. “Give visibility to students and their families”. In the general and technical series, the experiments related to the two specialized courses will take place from March 14 to 16, with philosophy on June 15 and large oral from June 20 to July 1. Professional undergraduate exams will be held from May 23 to June 24.

On the barcourse page, the registration stages for creating options will start from January 20th to March 29th. The deadline for confirming pledges is April 7. “Ministries wanted to ensure the consistency and completeness of the final bachelorette exam calendar of the Barcourse Practice so that academic committees and students could peacefully organize work throughout the school. Year.”, According to a joint statement.