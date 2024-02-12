Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif agree to save Pakistan after the shocking results

Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed on political cooperation.

Lahore:

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. The two parties agreed “in principle to save the country from political instability.”

Leaders of the two parties spoke about the general situation of the country and future political cooperation, according to the statement issued by the PML-N president on the 10th. Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agreed on political cooperation to bring the nation to the political stage. stability.

According to the statement, the PPP leadership will put forward the proposals of the PML-N in the Central Executive Committee meeting. The PML-N delegation includes Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Ahmed Khan, Maryam Aurangzeb and Shadha Fatima.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman Secretariat said that this is the first meeting of the PPP with the PML-N regarding the formation of the government. The two parties discussed forming the government.

Earlier in the day, MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the discussions held during a meeting with leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did not include any talks on forming the next government. According to the Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper.

Speaking to reporters in Karachi, Siddiqui said that the elections created a difficult situation in Pakistan and stressed that all parties must play their role in getting the country out of the crisis. “The stability of democracy is more important than anything else,” he said.

He stressed that there has not yet been any discussion about forming the government, according to a Fajr report. Khaled Maqbool Siddiqui said that it has not yet been confirmed whether the MQM will get any share in the government or not.

His remarks came soon after the PML-N issued a statement saying the two parties had reached a “principled agreement” to work together in the next government, according to a Dawn report.

In a statement published on X, PML-N leader Marium Aurangzeb said that the leaders of the PML-N and the MQM have agreed to political cooperation. She noted that a preliminary agreement had been reached between PML-N Chairman Nawaz Sharif and the leadership of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. The PML-N delegation was headed by former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while the MQM delegation was headed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the MQM. .

PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Maryam Aurangzeb and Rana Mashood were also present at the meeting. She indicated that the meeting between the leaders of the two parties lasted for about an hour. She said that the two sides held detailed consultations on the situation.

