Elon Musk X donates ad revenue to war-torn Gaza and Israeli hospitals

Elon Musk’s announcement comes amid fierce fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas.

New Delhi:

Elon Musk announced that his social media site X will donate advertising revenues to war-torn Gaza and hospitals in Israel.

“X Corp will donate all advertising and subscription revenues related to the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Red Crescent in Gaza,” Musk previously tweeted.

X Corp will donate all advertising and subscription revenues related to the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Red Crescent in Gaza – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

This announcement comes amid fierce fighting between the Israeli army and the Hamas movement that rules Gaza. So far, more than 13,000 people have been killed in the Israeli bombing of the small, densely populated Gaza Strip.

Hospitals, including Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, have been rendered virtually inoperable due to the conflict and lack of vital supplies. Israel claims that Hamas is hiding military command centers and the fighters inside them, an allegation denied by Hamas and hospital workers.

Last month, Elon Musk announced that Starlink would provide connectivity to recognized relief organizations in Gaza, which were struggling after a communications and internet outage in the area.

Starlink is a satellite network developed by Mr. Musk’s spaceflight company, SpaceX, to provide low-cost internet to remote locations. The Starlink satellite is about five years old, and SpaceX hopes to eventually have as many as 42,000 satellites in its so-called mega-constellation.