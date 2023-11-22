Ukraine war live: Putin calls conflict a G20 tragedy despite ordering invasion

New Foreign Secretary David Cameron meets Zelensky

Vladimir Putin spoke at a virtual G20 summit today, repeating the propaganda line that Russia remains open to peace talks in Ukraine and calling the “special military operation” a “tragedy” despite ordering the invasion.

“Yes, of course, military actions are always a tragedy,” Putin said. “And of course, we should think about how to stop this tragedy. By the way, Russia has never refused to hold peace talks with Ukraine.”

The Russian leader said the invasion was necessary to overcome what he called a “coup.”

During his short speech, which lasted about 17 minutes, only a few countries appeared to tune in to hear him speak, including Spain, Singapore, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Korea and host India. China and the United States have refused to attend, according to a report in Bloomberg.

This comes at a time when Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces are facing “difficult” defensive operations on parts of the Eastern Front with the onset of the harsh winter. Images from the front line in Donbas, as well as in Kiev, show that snow has already begun to fall.