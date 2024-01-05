Bitcoin declines as ETF speculation reaches fever pitch

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $43,450 in the past 24 hours. After a brief breakout above $45,000, the largest cryptocurrency now appears to have settled back into the $42,000-$44,000 trading range it has occupied since early December.

