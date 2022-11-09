Bitcoin drops to its lowest level in nearly two years; Solana drops another 30%

The bankruptcy filings of Celsius and Voyager have raised questions about what happens to investors’ cryptocurrency when the platform fails.

Cryptocurrencies came under pressure for a second day on Wednesday as the market digested the fallout from Binance’s planned bailout for FTX.

Bitcoin It made a new bear market low at $16924.68, according to Cowen’s metrics. The last drop was 5%, while Ether fell 10%, to $1,152.34.

The Solana symbol keep sliding. It was last down 30% after dropping 26.4% on Tuesday. Alameda Research, a trading company owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, who also operates FTX, was a big and early supporter of the Solana project.

“Market factors such as the provision of SOL token liquidity as well as support for Solana’s ecosystem projects on the FTX exchange have been an important driver of Solana’s success,” Bernstein’s Gautam Chhugani said in a note on Wednesday. “This is a detrimental event for Solana’s ecosystem in the short term. Furthermore, given FTX/Alameda’s balance sheet positioning, there may be near-term pressure on Solana’s holdings, as the situation improves.”

The cryptocurrency market rallied briefly on Tuesday after Bankman-Fried, aka SPF, announced that Binance would acquire its operations outside the United States but slumped shortly after.