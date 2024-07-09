July 9, 2024

Bobby Altuve was dragged out of a Nashville bar, video shows

Roxanne Bacchus July 9, 2024

Exclusive

Bobby Althoff

Performed from the Nashville bar…

Is there a hangover coming?!!

9/7/2024 12:40 AM PST

Bobby Althoff It doesn’t look like she’ll remember much about her night in Nashville – because we have video of her being carried out of the bar in what appears to be a fainting spell.



Instagram / @bobbi

Watch the footage obtained by TMZ, which shows Bobbi motionless early Monday morning as she is physically carried out of the Barstool Sports Bar in Nashville.



Instagram / @bobbi

People who were there say the man holding Bobby in the video is an NFL player. Sean Murphy-PontingTheir outfits match what they were wearing in a video Bobbi posted before their outing on Sunday.


First, Sean sits on a set of stairs outside the bar with Bobby in his arms, then the Arizona Cardinals outfielder carries her with him to the back of a black sports car that pulls up to take them away.

A source connected to the group that went out that night tells us that Sean was a good friend…he was watching over Bobbi to make sure she got home safely.

Bobbi posted a series of videos of the group getting ready to head out on the town, and her final Instagram Story from that night showed her celebrating with a glass of what appeared to be champagne.

The whole night has been filled with a severe headache, but it’s not clear exactly how Bobbi is feeling in the aftermath. We’ve reached out to her camp, but so far it’s been dead silent.



