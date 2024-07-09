Bobby Altuve was dragged out of a Nashville bar, video shows

Bobby Althoff It doesn’t look like she’ll remember much about her night in Nashville – because we have video of her being carried out of the bar in what appears to be a fainting spell.





Watch the footage obtained by TMZ, which shows Bobbi motionless early Monday morning as she is physically carried out of the Barstool Sports Bar in Nashville.





People who were there say the man holding Bobby in the video is an NFL player. Sean Murphy-PontingTheir outfits match what they were wearing in a video Bobbi posted before their outing on Sunday.





First, Sean sits on a set of stairs outside the bar with Bobby in his arms, then the Arizona Cardinals outfielder carries her with him to the back of a black sports car that pulls up to take them away.

A source connected to the group that went out that night tells us that Sean was a good friend…he was watching over Bobbi to make sure she got home safely.

Bobbi posted a series of videos of the group getting ready to head out on the town, and her final Instagram Story from that night showed her celebrating with a glass of what appeared to be champagne.