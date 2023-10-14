Breakdown of potential 2023 World Championship competitions

Astros-D-backs: David vs. Goliath series

It’s difficult, in a league with only 30 teams, and in a sport where last-place teams beat first-place teams all the time, to try to find a replacement. TRUE Massive underdog there. But this is as close as you can come, isn’t it? The Astros just reached their seventh straight berth in the ALCS, and are trying to reach the World Series for the fifth time in seven years. They are also trying to become the first team to win two consecutive World Series since the 1998-2000 Yankees. This was a long time ago. It’s been a long time since the D-backs – in their last World Series appearance – were the team to end that streak. The D-backs won just 84 games in the regular season, considered by some to be the worst team heading into the season. They will face a juggernaut, a team trying to make history. It would be hard to find a bigger underdog. And everyone loves an underdog.