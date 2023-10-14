Pats sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to practice squad roster

Mike ReeseESPN staff writer3 minutes to read

LAS VEGAS – Hoping to spark their faltering offense, The New England Patriots signed dynamic receiver/quarterback Malik Cunningham to their 53-man roster on Saturday.

Cunningham, who finished his career at Louisville ranking fourth in school history with 9,664 yards and third with 3,184, spent the first five weeks of the season on the team’s practice squad.

He is expected to be active when the Patriots (1-4) visit the Raiders (2-3) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS).

The Patriots rank last in the NFL in points per game, and the 6-foot-1, 198-pound Cunningham could be used in a run-based package to complement quarterback Mac Jones. He also worked out wide at receiver, as the Patriots are shorthanded with JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Demario “Bob” Douglas ruled out of the game with concussions.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had teased his plans with Cunningham, who also plays on special teams units, by saying Friday that he was “definitely headed” toward a game-day opportunity.

The team could have elevated Cunningham from the practice squad and then had him return there after the game, but instead signed him to a three-year contract on the 53-man roster.

“Malik has worked hard and made a lot of improvement,” Belichick said. “Anyone who keeps getting better will probably eventually get a chance to play.”

Earlier in the week, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien called Cunningham “probably one of the best players on our practice squad.”

Cunningham was one of the Patriots’ most exciting players in the preseason opener, when he rushed for 34 yards on five carries, including a 9-yard touchdown. He was also 3 of 4 passing for 19 yards in that game, playing primarily against the Texans’ backups late in the game.

The Patriots waived Cunningham in their final roster cut before returning him the next day to the practice squad.

As part of their roster shuffle on Saturday, the Patriots also placed outside linebacker Matthew Judon and offensive tackle Tyrone Whitley Jr. on injured reserve, activated wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to the 53-man roster off injured reserve and elevated receiver Jalen Reagor and defensive tackle Jeremiah. Farms Jr. is from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.