September 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Bright fireball dazzles hundreds across the mid-Atlantic: watch now

Bright fireball dazzles hundreds across the mid-Atlantic: watch now

Cheryl Riley September 4, 2023 2 min read

A blazing fireball flew Sunday night across the mid-Atlantic region of the United States, startling hundreds of eyewitnesses who reported sightings to the American Meteor Society.

The meteor likely first became visible around 9:20 p.m. local time 47 miles above Forest Hill, Maryland, as it headed northwest across the sky at 36,000 miles per hour. according to NASA Meteor Facebook page. The meteor, which was bright enough for NASA to refer to as a fireball, eventually disintegrated 22 miles above Pennsylvania in Gnatstown, a town south of Harrisburg.

The search for extraterrestrial life:A Harvard University professor discovered that the metallic balls at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean are interstellar in origin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Faster than can be explained: Photonic time crystals could revolutionize optics

September 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches record-breaking 62nd mission of the year – now spaceflight

September 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Part of the sun is refracted, baffling scientists

September 3, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

The Burning Man’s Exodus begins as the muddy conditions improve

September 4, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Bright fireball dazzles hundreds across the mid-Atlantic: watch now

September 4, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Rams Cooper Cobb sees a hamstring injury specialist

September 4, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals Diablo IV crossover coming

September 4, 2023 Len Houle