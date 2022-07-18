Britain is on its way to its highest recorded day

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain was on track for its hottest day ever on Monday as temperatures were expected to reach 40C for the first time, forcing train companies to cancel services and schools to close early and ministers urging the public to stay put. at home.

Most of Europe is baking in a heat wave that has pushed temperatures into the mid-40s (over 110 F) in some areas, with wildfires raging in dry rural areas of Portugal, Spain and France. Read more

The British government has launched a “national emergency” alert as temperatures are expected to exceed 38.7 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) recorded at the University of Cambridge Botanic Garden in 2019 on Monday and Tuesday.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

“We have a difficult 48 hours ahead,” Kate Malthouse, the minister in charge of government coordination, told BBC Radio.

London’s underground network imposed temporary speed limits on Monday and Tuesday, meaning it will operate a reduced service with journeys taking longer than usual. He urged passengers to travel only if necessary.

The National Rail Network also urged commuters to stay home and said some services – including a major route between north-east England and London – would not operate during parts of Tuesday.

Network Rail’s Jake Kelly said he hopes normal operations will resume on Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to drop, but that will depend on “the damage the weather does to infrastructure over the next couple of days.”

high alert

A woman holds a fan as she travels on the London Underground during a heat wave in London, Britain, July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smyjkowska See also Queen Elizabeth news - Eugenie revealed 'playing a big role' in Harry and Meghan's Windsor meeting with the monarch Read more

The government urged schools to stay open but many were due to close earlier than usual, regular demands for uniforms were abandoned and end-of-term days were abolished. Some schools have been closed, resorting to online lessons in lockdown style.

At least one major zoo, in Chester, said it would be closed for two days, while London Zoo and Wipsnad Zoo said many animals would be able to retreat to “cold areas” and some exhibits might close.

Some factories also moved hours forward, to prevent workers in the hottest jobs, such as welding, from getting sick.

The Health Security Agency (UKHSA) raised the Health Heat Warning to Level 4 in England for Monday and Tuesday.

The UK Met Office defines a Level 4 Alert as a National Emergency, used when a heat wave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend beyond the health and social care system. At this level, disease and death may occur between fit and healthy, and not only in high-risk groups.”

The Met Office said “substantial” changes to work practices and daily routines would be required, and there was a significant risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, which could lead to localized loss of power, water or mobile phone services.

Malthouse said the government was prepared for severe weather and would seek to learn lessons from it.

“We definitely need to adapt the way we build buildings, the way we operate and look at some of our infrastructure in light of what appears to be an increasing frequency of these types of events,” he said.

See also EU anti-fraud body accuses Marine Le Pen of embezzlement | France Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting from Kate Holton. Editing by William Schomberg and Alex Richardson

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.