Brock Purdy Humbly Reflects on Breaking 49ers' Single-Season Passes Record – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

Brock Purdy seems to make history every time he steps on the football field.

His most recent accomplishment in San Francisco's 27-10 Week 17 win over the Washington Leaders on Sunday at FedExField was undoubtedly his biggest accomplishment yet.

Purdy passed former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (4,278 yards) for the most passing yards in franchise history in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. With 230 yards passing against the Leaders, Purdy now has 4,280 passing yards in the 2023 NFL season with the potential to add to his record if he and other starters play in a Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Purdy reflected on setting the record and humbly praised his teammates and the organization for his success this season.

“It's an honor to be able to join an organization that has the rich history of this place, and obviously to be able to break a record like this,” Purdy said. “For me, just the human aspect, it's amazing. I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL and to be able to do something like that… Man, I have to say it's a testament to that.” The team around me, the people I throw the ball to, the defensemen, the special teams, our coaches, the organization.

“Everything was fine for me and they allowed me to succeed. So it's a testament to everyone around me and I'm very grateful.”

Purdy's touchdown passes against the Chiefs give him 31 on the season, which is tied with Joe Montana and Jeff Garcia for fourth most in franchise history. Steve Young holds the record and first and second place with 36 and 35 in 1998 and 1994 respectively. Garcia finished third with 32 in 2001.

With San Francisco earning the top seed in the NFC playoffs on Sunday, it remains to be seen if Purdy and most of the 49ers' starters will play in the regular-season finale against the Rams next weekend.

If Purdy plays, he will have a chance to get close to another record.

