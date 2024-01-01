January 1, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Brock Purdy Humbly Reflects on Breaking 49ers' Single-Season Passes Record – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

Brock Purdy Humbly Reflects on Breaking 49ers' Single-Season Passes Record – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

Joy Love January 1, 2024 2 min read

Brock Purdy seems to make history every time he steps on the football field.

His most recent accomplishment in San Francisco's 27-10 Week 17 win over the Washington Leaders on Sunday at FedExField was undoubtedly his biggest accomplishment yet.

Purdy passed former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia (4,278 yards) for the most passing yards in franchise history in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win. With 230 yards passing against the Leaders, Purdy now has 4,280 passing yards in the 2023 NFL season with the potential to add to his record if he and other starters play in a Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Purdy reflected on setting the record and humbly praised his teammates and the organization for his success this season.

“It's an honor to be able to join an organization that has the rich history of this place, and obviously to be able to break a record like this,” Purdy said. “For me, just the human aspect, it's amazing. I was just a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL and to be able to do something like that… Man, I have to say it's a testament to that.” The team around me, the people I throw the ball to, the defensemen, the special teams, our coaches, the organization.

“Everything was fine for me and they allowed me to succeed. So it's a testament to everyone around me and I'm very grateful.”

Purdy's touchdown passes against the Chiefs give him 31 on the season, which is tied with Joe Montana and Jeff Garcia for fourth most in franchise history. Steve Young holds the record and first and second place with 36 and 35 in 1998 and 1994 respectively. Garcia finished third with 32 in 2001.

With San Francisco earning the top seed in the NFC playoffs on Sunday, it remains to be seen if Purdy and most of the 49ers' starters will play in the regular-season finale against the Rams next weekend.

If Purdy plays, he will have a chance to get close to another record.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

See also  Buccaneers Cowboys Score: Live updates, game stats, and highlights as Tom Brady shuts down Tampa at halftime

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Pistons snap 28-game losing streak with win over Raptors: How Detroit finally found a way to win

December 31, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Cowboys beat Lions after Taylor Decker 2-point conversion called: 'I did exactly what coach told me to do'

December 31, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Georgia sets the FBS record for largest margin of victory by demolishing Florida State in the Orange Bowl

December 31, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Actor Ian Ziering gets hit by scooter bikers in Hollywood, New York

January 1, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Do you want to buy a home telescope? Tips from a professional astronomer to help you choose

January 1, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Brock Purdy Humbly Reflects on Breaking 49ers' Single-Season Passes Record – NBC Sports Bay Area and CA

January 1, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

LG's latest 32-inch 4K display is a look that has a smart TV inside

January 1, 2024 Len Houle