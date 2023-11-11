Browns Roster: To upgrade fan-favorite WR vs. Ravens according to report

Fans pounded the table for Austin Watkins to get the team out of training camp

The Cleveland Browns roster has taken some big hits so far this season with a variety of players out for the season and three already ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore Ravens. While the offensive line is the biggest concern, wide receiver is suddenly very vulnerable as well.

From the Browns’ initial 53-man roster, Donovan Peoples-Jones, David Bell And Marquis Goodwin He will not play for Cleveland on Sunday. The DPJ is in Detroit while Bell and Godwin are out with injury.

James Broochand his interesting history, he was signed to the 53-man roster to join Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore And Cedric Tillman. Now, according to Brad Steenbrook, a training camp favorite Austin Watkins He’ll get his shot too:

As Stainbrook pointed out, things could change especially if one of the two questionable players can’t go in Week 10.

In four preseason games, Watkins had 16 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns. While joining the team late in the offseason, Watkins looked like a goalie and had many fans talking about his place on the 53-man roster.

Instead, the Browns released him during final cuts and placed him back on the practice squad. The 6’3″, 210-pound receiver has not played a regular-season game since going undrafted in 2021.

Cleveland will make moving-up decisions at some point on Saturday that will likely include one of the offensive linemen on the practice squad and, if nothing changes, Watkins.

What are your expectations for Watkins after a great start to the season?

