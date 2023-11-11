UVA RB performs spine surgery in Louisville

Virginia’s Perris Jones needed spinal surgery after the linebacker was hit by a hard hit during Thursday night’s game against No. 11 Louisville.

the Saturday’s football program said Jones underwent spinal surgery Friday at U of L Medical Center and was able to walk briefly Saturday.

He remains under observation and will be transferred to the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville for continued care when his medical team deems it appropriate, the team said.

Jones was taken off the field on a stretcher and taken to hospital after a scary collision in the process Louisville wins 31-24.

The school announced on Friday that Jones had…He regained movement in all his limbs“.

Jones took a hard hit while driving down the field after catching a swing pass on a second-and-27 play in the final minute of the third quarter. The hit gave the ball away but it was scooped up by Malik Washington, who rushed into the end zone to give UVA a 20-14 lead.

But the celebration was short-lived as it immediately became clear that Jones needed medical attention. Coaches immediately arrived on the field to help Jones, who was placed on the backboard and taken off the field on a cart, the ESPN broadcast said.

Players knelt as Jones was treated. When Jones was placed on the wagon, the entire Virginia team surrounded him.

The game eventually restarted, and Virginia got the extra point to take a 21-14 lead. Louisville rallied to win 31-24.

In his press conference after the match… Virginia coach Tony Elliott said He was receiving “encouraging” news from the hospital about Jones’ condition.

Contributing: The Associated Press