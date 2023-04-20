Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) is out for Game 2 against the Heat

Jamal CollierESPN2 minutes to read

Milwaukee coach Mike Bodenholzer said Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Game 2 of Milwaukee’s Eastern Conference first-round series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Budenholzer said at some point before the game that Antetokounmpo would not be available due to a lower back bruise that knocked out the two-time MVP from the Bucks’ 130-117 loss in Game 1 on Sunday.

“He just kept getting better,” Budenholzer said. “But from an organizational standpoint, and in talking and working with him and the Sports Performance Group, a decision was made. He walked out.

“We will continue to monitor him, expect him to improve and remain optimistic that he will soon be ready to play.”

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter on Sunday when he collided with Miami’s Kevin Love, who was called out for an interception error on the play.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his butt and lay on the ground before slowly getting up. He stayed in the game to attempt his free throws and didn’t leave until he had his second foul with 1:46 left in the first quarter.

Antetokounmpo then headed to the locker room, getting back into the game with 9:56 remaining in the second quarter. He returned to the locker room with 8:33 left in the second quarter and never played again.

Despite Antetokounmpo being upgraded on the league’s official injury report from questionable to doubtful earlier Wednesday, Budenholzer said the team only did so to maintain flexibility when there was a chance to play.

Antetokounmpo didn’t take the floor to his usual routine ahead of Wednesday’s game.

“We know the style is going to be a little different [without Antetokounmpo]Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said, “In the two games we’ve played against them without Giannis, they’ve averaged about 55 3-point attempts per game. We can probably expect a lot of pace and try drives and punts or go 3s. And then continue to be effective.”

Milwaukee was 11-8 without Antetokounmpo during the regular season and has won the playoffs without him in the past. The Bucks go 2-1 in Antetokounmpo’s no-play playoff games, and their only loss is in Game 5 of the 2020 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Heat.

“We had time to prepare and be optimistic where he will play and that he may not play,” Bodenholzer said. “The guys are ready. The group is focused and in a good place.”

The Bucks also won’t have Wesley Matthews, who is out with a right calf injury after playing 18 minutes in Game 1.

The Heat won’t have Tyler Herro, who broke his right hand in Game 1. Herro is having surgery on Friday and likely won’t return unless the Heat make it to the NBA Finals.

Miami’s Kyle Lowry, who was suspected of a sore left knee, will be available to play Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.