April 24, 2023

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo set to return for Game 4 vs. Heat after back injury: sources

League sources said Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup for Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs against the Heat on Monday barring any setbacks. the athlete. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Antetokounmpo missed Game 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion.
  • He was thought to be dealing with a pain tolerance problem in his lower back after he landed hard on his backside in the first quarter of the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat.
  • The Heat defeated the Bucks 121-99 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead and will host Milwaukee on Monday night.

the athleteInstant Analysis:

What could Antetokounmpo return of the currency mean?

Antetokounmpo is a perennial candidate for the best player in the NBA. He’s in the middle of everything the Bucks do offensively and is essential to their defense. Without him on the ground for the first three games of this series, the Bucks gave up more than 124 points per game—and, aside from an incredible three-point shooting performance in the Bucks’ Game 2 victory in Milwaukee—their offense seemed wasted.

Game 4 isn’t necessarily a must because it’s possible to come back from a 3-1 deficit, but this Heat team is far too talented and well-coached for the Bucks to handle playing the last three games of the series on the verge of elimination. The Bucks could really use a win tonight and Antetokounmpo’s presence on the ground, even if somewhat limited, could mean a lot. – insatiable

background story

The seven-time All-Star averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game during the regular season, on shooting 55.3 percent from the field.

See also  Serena Williams of old delights on ravenous second night at the US Open | Serena Williams

Bucks coach Mike Bodenholzer said earlier that the team will “continue to monitor (Antetokonmo)” regarding his Game 4 availability.

required reading

(Photo: Christopher Creveling/USA Today)

