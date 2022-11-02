Foster Farms is recalling the nearly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast nuggets sold at Costco because they may contain hard and possibly sharp pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Administration said Saturday that eighty bags of rusk chicken breasts with ribs were recalled because they could contain “hard bits of plastic.”

The recalled products have been shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been shipped to Costco retail locations, FSIS announce.

Refunds are classified as high or medium severity Category I, which the agency classifies as having “a reasonable probability that use of the product will result in serious or adverse health consequences or death.” There have been no confirmed injuries, she said, “but the FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and potentially cause injury.”

FSIS urged consumers to check their freezers for recalled product, which must be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase. Customers with questions can call the Foster Farms hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or email [email protected]

The problem arose when Livingston, California, notified FSIS that it had heard complaints from consumers about clear, hard plastic in poultry products on August 11, 2023 best.

The affected pies were produced on August 11 and the bags containing them bear the organization number P-33901 and lot code 3*2223 on the back, and 7,527,899724 under the barcode.

Of the six meat or poultry recalls published by FSIS in October, four came as a result of “exotic materials” in products, particularly pieces of copper wire, blue rubber and hard plastic.