China is ready to improve relations with the United States “at all levels”: Vice President

China is ready to hold talks with the United States at “all levels,” the Chinese vice president announced Wednesday, ahead of an expected summit in San Francisco between leaders Xi Jinping and Joe Biden next week.

Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said recent high-level meetings between Beijing and Washington are sending “positive signals” that relations are improving.

“We are ready to enhance communications and dialogue with the United States at all levels, enhance mutually beneficial cooperation, manage differences appropriately, and jointly confront global challenges,” Han said.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated to their lowest levels in recent years over a range of issues including export controls, human rights and national security.

But both sides appear to want to patch things up, with Washington sending a number of senior officials to Beijing this year in an attempt to boost communications.

US President Biden said he expects to meet Chinese President Xi on the sidelines of a summit in San Francisco next week for “constructive” talks.

While Beijing has not yet confirmed the meeting, Han on Wednesday confirmed Xi’s view that the issue of US-China relations “affects the future of humanity.”

He added, “The world is big enough to enable the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together.”

