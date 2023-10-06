1-2 inches of rain Saturday

Strong breeze possible on Saturday as well

Heavy rain is expected Saturday in New Hampshire and then sunnier Sunday

Clouds with scattered rain showers from Friday evening to the beginning of Saturday. Heavy rain Saturday afternoon and evening. An approaching cold front and Post-Tropical Storm Philip passing offshore will combine to provide heavy rain on Saturday. Rain may be heavy at times, with 1-2 inches possible in parts of the state through Saturday evening. There are fears of some local flooding in some areas, especially in the northern and western regions, although the risk remains low. Drivers can expect some puddles on the roads and reduced visibility, with the possibility of some heavy rain. Rain will end south early Sunday morning but may continue north. Sunday will be breezy, with high temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Temperatures will turn seasonally cool by early next week, with highs in the 50s.

