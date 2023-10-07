Heavy rain from the cold front, the remnants of Philip, begins to affect the Northeast and New England

New York – Philip has transitioned to a post-tropical storm and is moving north toward New England, bringing heavy rain and strong winds that could lead to flash flooding and intermittent power outages.

The storm spent much of Friday battering Bermuda with heavy rain, strong rip currents and 40 mph winds.

As Philip moves north, its next 36 hours will become a complex weather mess as the storm finishes shifting from tropical in nature to drawing energy from more conventional sources.

What is a post-tropical cyclone?

The new shape of Philip will soon encounter a cold front swinging to the northeast from the west. Moisture from the two will combine to produce widespread heavy rain across the region this weekend.

“The front will bring with it its own moisture and wind energy,” said Brian Norcross, a hurricane specialist at FOX Weather. “The net result will be rain from the front along the I-95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast (Saturday) into (Sunday), with heavier rain and stronger winds in New England (Saturday) through Sunday as a combined coastal storm.” And the front meeting.”

What to expect in the tropics as hurricane season enters October

Many communities will see 1-3 inches of rain, with local areas exceeding half a foot. This could lead to flash flooding as most soils throughout New England and the Northeast are already saturated from a wet summer.

New York City and Boston are about to go off on their 13th rainiest weekend since June

A flood watch is in effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for parts of south-central and west-central Maine.

New York has already implemented a flash flood emergency plan as flood risks increase in vulnerable areas. Cities like New York City, which flooded last week amid record rains, can be spared serious water problems, but that’s no guarantee.

“There are areas that could get flooded very easily because of the tipping point,” FOX Weather meteorologist Amy Freese said. “In addition, we have a storm here with influxes of moisture.”

According to the FOX Forecast Center, areas across Massachusetts and Connecticut will be particularly sensitive to any heavy rain as they have seen 200-300% of average rainfall over the past two weeks.

“We’ve had 13 weekends since June 1 with rain in the Northeast, and here we are again,” Freese added. “We’re looking at heavy rain all the way across New England, basically a weekend sweep into the Northeast.”

Because Philip is no longer a tropical system, the NHC said it will not issue tropical storm watches or warnings for the U.S. coast, leaving warnings to individual NWS offices. NHC has stopped issuing forecast discussions and updating cone forecasts as well.

Wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph are expected from Saturday night into Sunday

Due to the aforementioned retreat of the jet stream, Philip’s remnants will become a stronger storm than it was as a tropical storm. This will bring strong winds to a small area in Downeast Maine.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 50-60 mph Saturday night and Sunday as the low passes. As a result, some power outages may occur.

Any wind gust over 57 mph is harmful, but just a brisk day can cause small limbs to come off and fall into power lines.