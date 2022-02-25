Trump news: CIA chief ‘stunned’ at ex-president’s praise of Putin amid Ukraine crisis

Ad trolling Trump about Jan 6 commission developments

Donald Trump’s former director of national intelligence has expressed his displeasure with the former president’s comments praising Vladimir Putin as he wages a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Talking to daily monsterDan Coats said he was “shocked” by Mr Trump’s comments. “I can’t think of any other American president saying what he said in a situation like this,” he told the site.

Twice in two days, the former president praised Putin as “smart” and blamed Joe Biden for what is happening. “he is [Mr Putin] Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Mr. Trump said: “As an American, I’m angry about it and I’m sad about it. It all happened because of a rigged election.”

In another Wednesday night video circulating on social media, Mr. Trump can be heard saying: “Trump said Putin is smart. He took over a country for $2 in sanctions. I would say that is very smart.”

Meanwhile, a House committee investigating the handling of Trump administration records has asked the National Archives for more information about the documents the former president kept at Mar-a-Lago rather than archiving as required by law. In particular, the commission requested a summary of the classification status of documents after it became clear that the boxes may contain sensitive material.