February 26, 2022

Trump news: CIA chief 'stunned' at ex-president's praise of Putin amid Ukraine crisis

Frank Tomlinson February 26, 2022

Ad trolling Trump about Jan 6 commission developments

Donald Trump’s former director of national intelligence has expressed his displeasure with the former president’s comments praising Vladimir Putin as he wages a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Talking to daily monsterDan Coats said he was “shocked” by Mr Trump’s comments. “I can’t think of any other American president saying what he said in a situation like this,” he told the site.

Twice in two days, the former president praised Putin as “smart” and blamed Joe Biden for what is happening. “he is [Mr Putin] Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Mr. Trump said: “As an American, I’m angry about it and I’m sad about it. It all happened because of a rigged election.”

In another Wednesday night video circulating on social media, Mr. Trump can be heard saying: “Trump said Putin is smart. He took over a country for $2 in sanctions. I would say that is very smart.”

Meanwhile, a House committee investigating the handling of Trump administration records has asked the National Archives for more information about the documents the former president kept at Mar-a-Lago rather than archiving as required by law. In particular, the commission requested a summary of the classification status of documents after it became clear that the boxes may contain sensitive material.

White House: Biden will punish Putin and Lavrov

White House Press Secretary Jin Psaki Announce this on Friday in the middle RussiaMilitary invasion of Ukraine. Ms. Psaki said the decision came after Biden had a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

February 25 2022 22:00

ICYMI: CPAC Day 1

In case you weren’t on the edge of your seat watching the Conservative Political Action Conference, the anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project put together a video compilation of what happened Thursday.

Surprisingly, Ted Cruz found it funny.

“Even a stopped watch is appropriate twice a day,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is pretty damn funny!”

February 25 2022 21:30

January 6 Committee meeting with Kimberly Gilfoyle

CNN Development reported on Friday. Ms Gilfoyle is currently engaged to the son of former President Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. And participated in breeding Money at the “Stop the Robbery” rally on January 6, 2021. While the committee summoned and obtained Ms. Gilfoyle’s phone records, it did not summon them.

Feb 25 2022 21:04

Barack Obama salutes Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

The former US president responded to the nomination on Twitter on Friday (February 25).

“I want to congratulate Judge Kitangi Brown Jackson on her nomination to the Supreme Court. Judge Jackson has truly inspired young black women like my daughters to set their sights higher, and her affirmation will help them believe they can be anything they want to,” he wrote.

We have the story Clemence Michelon.

February 25 2022 20:30

Trump dominates CPAC goods

Conference attendees shop for merchandise at a trade fair at the Conservative Political Action Conference

President Bon Spears looks dressed up

Feb 25 2022 19:57

Trump’s former national intelligence chief “stunned” by comments praising Putin

Dan Coatswho served as the former president’s director of national intelligence, said daily monster Thursday: “I can’t think of any other American president saying what he said in a situation like this.”

Request further comment on the situation, specifically how the President Joe Biden Coats is dealing with the crisis, and declined to comment on the matter.

February 25 2022 19:30

Paul Ryan praises Relative Kitangi Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan paid tribute to his distant relative Justice Kitangi Brown Jackson when President Joe Biden nominated her to the Supreme Court.

Jackson is married to surgeon Patrick Jackson, who is married to his twin brother, Dana Little Jackson, Ryan’s wife.

“Gana and I are so happy for Kanji and her entire family,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our policy may differ, but my praise of Katangi’s thought, character and integrity is unequivocal.”

Feb 25 2022 19:05

ICYMI: Ted Cruz dodges questions about the invasion of Ukraine

independentAndrew Feinberg met with Ted Cruz at the CPAC in Florida and pressed him on the issue of sanctions, which he claimed the Biden administration was too slow to enact after his bill failed. When he was informed that the build-up of Russian forces had begun before the legislation in the Senate expired, he simply complained of “fake news” and walked away.

Feb 25 2022 18:39

VOTES: A pro-Trump talking point in Ukraine that should be avoided

write to independentJay Caruso deconstructs the “argument” about whether Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine if Donald Trump were still president today — and points to the pernicious effect such arguments can have.


There is no rule that says Republicans and Democrats must stand behind the Biden administration and support any steps it wants to take in dealing with what could be Europe’s first ground war in decades. Congress has a role to play, and vigorous debate between members and the White House is essential to building consensus in the United States and in coordination with allies around the world.

However, if officials wanted to spend more time arguing about it on Twitter and expressing their opinions on who would have done what if X had been in office instead of Y, the only person who wins is Vladimir Putin.

Feb 25 2022 18:15

From CPAC: Trump’s ex-Secretary of State will not participate in Putin’s remarks

Mike Pompeo, who served as Secretary of State under Donald Trump, joined the former president recently in praising Vladimir Putin’s “savvy” behavior. Hunted by reporters at the CPAC conference in Florida, he declined to go into a question about his remarks being broadcast on Russian state television.

February 25 2022 17:45

