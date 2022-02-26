February 26, 2022

Latest news on Ukraine-Russia war: Kiev rocked by explosions and gunfire attacks as Kremlin forces approach

Frank Tomlinson February 26, 2022 1 min read

Ukrainian legislator and chief technology officer Kira Ruddick reiterated her determination to take up arms against the entry of Russian forces into Kiev during a television interview early Saturday morning local time, stressing that the country’s leaders should show citizens how to act in support of Ukrainian forces.

she said in Appearance on MSNBC. “And now I have a Kalashnikov.”

Her statements came after she was published short statement On Friday, a photo is shown of her holding an automatic rifle.

“I am learning to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to take up arms. It seems surreal because only a few days ago it never crossed our minds.” “Our women will protect our soil the same way our men protect. Go #Ukraine!” She earlier said in an interview with CNN that nearby explosions were shaking the windows of her Kiev home.

Ukraine urges its citizens to resist Russian forces in various ways such as manufacturing Molotov cocktails, which are generally glass bottles filled with flammable materials that act like grenades. About 18,000 weapons It was distributed in the Kiev region, according to the Ukrainian government.

