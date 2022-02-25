February 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ukraine and Russia Live War Updates: Latest News & Video

Ukraine and Russia Live War Updates: Latest News & Video

Frank Tomlinson February 25, 2022 3 min read

PAVLOGRAD, Ukraine – When the Ukrainian army went to war on Thursday, so did an army of volunteers and activists who had supported the country’s poorly funded army for years with donated warm clothes, medical equipment, walkie-talkies and even food.

In the fight between the armies of two nations, this kind of popular support for the army may not seem very relevant. But it played a pivotal role in the more limited Russian incursions in 2014 and 2015. Dozens of well-organized volunteer groups today have the ability to resist Russian soldiers if they remain occupied.

“We’ve been preparing for this for years,” said Yuri Scripts, a neurosurgeon who volunteered as a battlefield medic. He belongs to the medical battalion of hospitals, stationed here in this city in eastern Ukraine now a few hours’ drive from the reported positions of the advancing Russian forces.

In a brick warehouse converted into their headquarters, where a giant wood stove was blazing, volunteer medics spent Thursday packing backpacks and bags with emergency medical supplies, mostly just what was needed to stop the bleeding: a tourniquet, a clotting factor, bandages.

The Volunteer Doctors and Paramedics Organization has been working for years along the front line of the East Ukraine war, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces. Volunteers ferry wounded military personnel to a civilian hospital to ease the burden on the military, and with a mixture of anger and determination they have prepared for what is perhaps a much larger task today.

“The whole world is weak,” said Mr. Scripts. “Putin didn’t really fight back, and that’s the result.”

See also  The US offers a limited initial response to Russia as it weighs tougher sanctions
credit…Lynsey Addario for The New York Times

On the wall hung pictures of eight volunteer medics from the group killed in the fighting in the east, which began in 2014 but has always been confined to part of Ukraine, in contrast to the broader offensive launched by Russia on Thursday.

Votive candles stood on a shelf below the photos, and some items to remember the volunteers: uniform spots, a small collection of jagged splinters, photographs.

Over the past year, the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky has attempted to formalize the work of these organisations, which range from non-governmental groups of moderate character to armed and politically active paramilitary groups, to a national group under a military command, called the Regional Defense Forces. This business rebounded last fall, when Russia mobilized its forces.

The defense forces, along with independent groups, are seen as the nucleus of a potential rebellion against the Russian occupation.

“A lot of ordinary people are ready to resist if the officials in Kiev surrender,” said Oleksandr Isenko, the volunteer paramedic. Has the medical wing of this movement drawn up plans to treat wounded fighters in secret locations? He replied, “No comment.”

All medical supplies have been donated, and doctors and nurses are volunteering their time, said Anna Vidianovich, the group’s deputy director.

“I think our army will not allow the occupation,” she said, but she did not seem too optimistic. Citing a statement President Biden made before the Russian attack, she said, “Russia has a list of volunteers and patriots” for arrest.

See also  Russia sends hypersonic fighter jets to Syria for naval exercises - report

This means that people love it. She was worried that the members of the group would be quickly betrayed by neighbors in a town where pro-Russian sentiment prevails, should the Russian army appear.

“Everyone has a neighbor who is ready to betray them,” she said. “I don’t know how I can stay here and not be arrested, maybe even tortured,” she said. “It’s hard to imagine staying here.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Explosions were heard in Kiev, an official said that an enemy plane was shot down

February 25, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Biden announces new measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

February 25, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

February 24, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Gergiev, a friend of Putin, outside the Vienna Philharmonic tour of the United States

February 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

New map of the night sky reveals 4.4 million galaxies and other space objects

February 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Giants news, 2/25: Brian Dabol, salary cap victims, and more

February 25, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Bandai Namco apologizes for Elden Ring performance issues • Eurogamer.net

February 25, 2022 Len Houle