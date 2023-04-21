China markets fell 2%, which led to losses in the Asia-Pacific region; Core inflation in Japan is flat

Major iron ore companies such as Rio Tinto and BHP have produced “cracking results,” but the best iron ore production may be behind them, said Xu & Co. chief investment officer, Martin Crabbe.

“Despite labor shortages, weather issues, and a few mishaps, the three iron ore miners have had amazing results,” Crabbe said.

He noted that recent iron ore operations of Rio Tinto and BHP are doing well, in addition to expecting Fortescue to reflect the same in its quarterly results next Monday.

However, he cautioned that results are still “very volatile” and noted that iron ore prices could fall off their peak.

“It kind of looks like the best production is probably behind us and we are now looking at potentially weaker iron ore prices in the future,” he added.

– Lee Ying Chan