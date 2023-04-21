Layoffs Planned at Whole Foods: Read the memo here

Amazon’s Whole Foods is shedding some of the company’s employees as part of a planned reorganization of select teams, as the parent company scrutinizes costs more closely.

Whole Foods plans to reorganize certain global and regional support teams over the next two months, the company’s executive team wrote in a note to employees Thursday. As a result, the upscale grocer is laying off several hundred employees from those teams, a company spokesperson confirmed. A Whole Foods Market spokesperson said the cuts translate to less than half a percent of the company’s global workforce.

“We often talk about how important it is to streamline our work and improve the way we work as we go,” the executive team wrote in the note. “We’ve made significant progress in these areas through previous operational and organizational changes. As the grocery industry continues to evolve rapidly, and as we – like all retailers – face challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and continued economic uncertainty, it has become clear that we need to continue building. We will be able to further streamline our operations, streamline operations, and improve how we support our stores.”

As part of the changes, Whole Foods, which operates across nine different regions, will shift to six regions. According to the memorandum, this move will not lead to the closure of any store or the abandonment of any store or distribution center employees.

The spokesperson said that Whole Foods is adjusting its operational structure as it seeks to expand and provide better customer service. They added that the company has nearly 50 new stores under development.

In 2017, Amazon spent $13.7 billion buying high-end groceries, a move that shocked the industry. The retail giant has acquired Whole Foods in hopes of accelerating its multi-year push to sell groceries online and in physical stores.

Whole Foods has undergone other operating changes since it was acquired by Amazon. company in 2021 It integrated global and regional marketing teams, and shifted its technology team to focus on software engineering, technical product and program manager roles, in order to “keep us growing.”

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently halted expansion of the Fresh Supermarket chain, amid company-wide efforts to rein in expenses. Some Fresh locations and Go cashierless stores have also closed. Some employees at Amazon’s grocery unit were laid off in a recent round of layoffs announced in January.

However, Jassy said he remains confident in Amazon’s ability to grow the grocery business. In his letter to shareholders last week, Jassy said the e-commerce giant “must find a massive grocery format that we think is worth expanding at scale” to make a bigger impact on traditional groceries.

Here is the full memo:

Improving our operational structure to better support our stores Dear team members, We often talk about how important it is to streamline our work and improve the way we work as we go. We’ve made significant progress in these areas through previous operational and organizational changes. As the grocery industry continues to evolve rapidly, and as we – like all retailers – face challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty, it has become clear that we need to continue building on these changes. With additional adjustments, we will be able to further streamline our operations, streamline operations, and improve how we support our stores. To achieve this, we will evolve our operational structure and make some changes to certain global and regional support teams over the next couple of months. We see a great opportunity to enhance our impact on the world, and these changes will help us fully seize that opportunity. These changes include: Transformation from nine to six zones With a more consistent number of stores per region. Moving to fewer regions of similar sizes will allow us to make decisions quickly, implement sustainable operations, and scale innovations. Ultimately, it will help us elevate the level of service we provide to our customers, team members, and suppliers. As we redraw the lines of our regional map, some stores may become part of a new area, but this transition will not result in the closure of any store or facility or change our commitment to maintaining the local relevance of our stores. See our new regional map and driving details below. Team members can expect to hear from their future district leader as early as next week.

