Consumer prices fell last month in China at the steepest pace since the global financial crisis in 2009, in the latest sign that weak spending and abundant production from factories and farms are forcing companies to make cuts.

The decline in consumer prices was mostly limited to food and electric cars. But wholesale prices charged by factories and other producers also fell last month, and have fallen from their year-earlier levels in every month since October 2022.

A widespread decline in the general level of prices, a phenomenon known as deflation, can be very disturbing for the economy. Low prices make it difficult for households and businesses to continue making monthly payments on mortgages, business loans and other debts.

“The deflation data adds to a host of other economic indicators that, combined with a faltering stock market and the collapse of the real estate market, pose an extraordinary challenge to the Chinese government’s command-and-control approach,” said Eswar Prasad, a professor of commerce. and Economics at Cornell University.