Delta is opening a new category of premium airport lounges this year

Delta has built up its network of Sky Clubs in recent years to cater to large numbers of travelers as more people gain entry through memberships, airline status, credit card benefits or flying in a premium cabin. Last year, Delta said it would restrict access to its lounges in the coming years, but eased some changes after customer uproar.

The new strategy shows Delta is moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach to travelers at the airport. The airline joins United Airlines, which operates Polaris lounges, and American Airlines, which has flagship lounges, along with standard airport clubs.

Delta did not reveal the entry requirements for the new lounges. The JFK location will have a full-service restaurant and “wellness” areas, she said.

Delta also said it plans to open a standard Sky Clubs in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a new location in Seattle later this year. The carrier plans to expand clubs in Miami and New York LaGuardia.

The new clubs come as Delta focuses on the increasing importance of passengers traveling towards the front of the plane. The airline said “premium” revenue from business or premium economy class tickets increased 26% last year to generate $19.1 billion in sales, while main cabin ticket sales rose 20% to $24.5 billion.