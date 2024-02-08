February 9, 2024

Delta is opening a new category of premium airport lounges this year

Cheryl Riley February 8, 2024 2 min read

Delta's new Sky Club airport lounge at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Leslie Josephs/CNBC

Delta Air Lines' popular airport lounges are getting a more exclusive tier, in the airline's latest effort to cater to high-spending travelers.

Delta said on Thursday that the first “premium” lounge is scheduled to open in June at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and, at 38,000 square feet, will be the carrier’s largest lounge. Delta's other upscale lounges will open in Boston and Los Angeles later this year.

