Watch out, Dr. Pepper! Coca-Cola unveils a new spiced Coca-Cola

A new 'spiced' range of Coca-Cola will be launched soon. Here's what you should know.

Courtesy of Coca-Cola

Will the cola wars break out again?

Coca-Cola has announced that it will soon launch its first new permanent flavor in more than three years, a “spiced” version of its original recipe.

The proven Dr. Pepper competitor “combines the signature taste of Coca-Cola with an array of refreshing berry and spiced flavors,” the Atlanta-based soda giant says. Depending on the day.

Coca-Cola Spiced will be available in classic and sugar-free form on February 19 in standard 12-ounce cans, 12-packs of cans, 10-pack mini cans, 20-ounce bottles and six-packs of cans. Half liter bottles and 2 liter bottles.

Their labels feature purple lines wrapped around the bright red color of the soda.

Coca-Cola Spiced is scheduled to launch on February 19. coca cola

In addition to competing with the famous Dr. Pepper, Shaker Moin, head of marketing for Coca-Cola in North America, says that the entire market is witnessing a recovery.

“If you go into the aisles, you'll see that the amount of spices has gone up because of evolving consumer tastes. We realized that could be an opportunity for us.” He told the Associated Press.

“Can we order something that is already part of our formula and deliver a taste profile that is interesting and unique and brings in the next generation of consumers?” He was thinking.

Coca-Cola Spiced follows the launch of Coca-Cola Creations in 2022, an initiative aimed at attracting younger generations.

This combination is Coca-Cola's first new permanent flavor in more than three years. Courtesy of Coca-Cola

As part of this campaign, the company created eight limited-edition flavors with colorful labels that include touches of coconut, strawberry and watermelon.

The latest is the “Happy Tears” drink made up of salt and mineral flavours, which can only be purchased through TikTok until February 17.

As for Cola-Cola Spiced, Moeen said the drink took only seven weeks to develop compared to the usual year-long process.

“Consumers are moving faster. The market is moving forward faster,” he explained. “We have to be faster than the speed of the market.”

