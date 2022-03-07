March 7, 2022

China wants its new astronaut launch rocket to be reusable

Cheryl Riley March 7, 2022 3 min read

China is planning a next-generation Crew Launch Vehicle for missions to its space station and the moon to have a reusable first stage.

The new rocket will allow for a reusable launch option to send astronauts or cargo to New China Tiangong space stationwhile the larger version would allow China to send crew on missions to the moon and into deep space.

