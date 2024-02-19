China's Lunar New Year holiday travel spending exceeds pre-Covid levels

The data showed that tourists spent nearly 632.7 billion yuan ($87.95 billion) on domestic holiday trips, an increase of 47.3% year on year.

State broadcaster China Central Television said Citing the ministry, domestic flights represented a 19% increase compared to the same period in 2019 while spending increased by 7.7%.

This strong data comes at a time when Chinese policymakers are seeking to boost domestic consumption as the country faces deflationary pressures.

The Chinese mainland saw the departure of 3.6 million tourists and the arrival of 3.23 million tourists during the holidays, according to the ministry, as mutual visa-free travel with some countries accelerated the recovery of outbound and domestic travel during the holidays.

Lunar New Year is China's most important holiday and is often seen as a key barometer to gauge the country's consumer appetite.

However, the sustainability of the increase in travel remains uncertain, as tourism revenues per trip remain below the pre-pandemic level.

“Although we see some strength in the data, we urge market participants to remain cautious,” analysts at Nomura wrote in a note to clients, highlighting that the numbers reflect pent-up demand from consumers as this was the first New Year's holiday. It has not been affected by pandemic-related factors since 2019.

“When interpreting the significantly higher year-on-year growth rates, we need to take into account the very low base from last year during the peak of the Covid exit wave,” Nomura said.