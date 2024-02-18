The United States intends to relax pollution control rules regarding vehicle emissions

President Biden's administration plans to roll back tough new EPA rules that would have forced US automakers to shift electric vehicles to their core business by 2032. according to New York times, I wrote yesterday that industry players have moved the administration to give them more time to reduce EV costs, and to fully build out nationwide charging infrastructure.

the times He writes that labor leaders have pressed Biden to give them more time to expand union membership to workers at new electric vehicle plants in the United States. As the article notes, support for labor unions is crucial as Biden faces re-election as he faces a bad climate situation and attacks from candidate and former President Donald Trump.

The EPA's original requirements called for electric vehicles to make up 67 percent of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46 percent of new medium-duty vehicle sales by 2032 — a significant rise from 7.6 percent in 2032. times Notes from last year. EV sales have slowed, putting the target out of reach for several reasons, not least because the auto industry has insisted on large electric trucks and SUVs that the supply chain is not prepared to accommodate at a reasonable cost.

