China’s top leaders say the economy does not have enough ‘internal’ motivation

People attend a job fair in Beijing on August 26, 2022. Unemployment of young people aged 16-24 has been continuously high over the past year.

BEIJING – China’s top leaders said at a regular meeting on Friday that domestic demand remains insufficient, according to state media.

The assessment came after China reported better-than-expected GDP growth of 4.5% in the first quarter, prompting many investment firms to raise their economic forecasts for the year.

State media of the meeting, translated by CNBC, said in Chinese: “Currently the positive turnaround in the Chinese economy is basically a recovery. The internal drivers are still not strong, and the demand is still insufficient.”

“Economic transformation and upgrading are facing new resistance, and the promotion of high-quality development still needs to overcome many difficulties and challenges,” the statement said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping led Friday’s meeting of Chinese leaders, known as the Politburo.