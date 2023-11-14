Chinese scientists create the first monkey of its kind with green eyes and glowing fingertips

Scientists said it was the first live birth of a chimeric organism in the world.

Scientists in China have created a chimera (hybrid) monkey with distinctive features such as green eyes and glowing fingertips. according to CNN According to the report, the primates were created using two sets of DNA, something that is still experimental and they say could eventually benefit medical research and species conservation. The outlet added that the lab-born monkey survived for 10 days, after which it was euthanized. Research detailing the process of creating the ape has been published in magazine cell.

The primates were created using an unprecedented experiment, by combining the stem cells of two genetically distinct fertilized eggs from the same monkey species – the long-tailed macaque.

This was the world's first live birth of a chimeric monkey with stem cells.

The website quoted Miguel Esteban, co-author of the study and lead researcher at Harvard University, as saying: “It is encouraging that our live-born chimpanzee had a significant contribution (from stem cells) to the brain, suggesting that this approach should be of value.” “Already to model neurodegenerative diseases.” Guangzhou Institute of Biomedicine and Health said.

“Chimeras also have enormous potential value for species conservation if they can be achieved between two non-human primate species, one of which is endangered. If there is a contribution from donor cells from endangered species to the germ line, one can imagine that by breeding Animals can produce these species.

The animal contains a variable but relatively high percentage of cells that have grown from stem cells.

Scientists said that the percentage of donated stem cells ranges from 21% to 92%. The highest percentage was seen in brain tissue, according to Science Alert.

Chimeric mice were first created in the 1960s and have been commonly used in biomedical research.