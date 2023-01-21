Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s Prime Minister

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Chris Hipkins, who played a significant role in New Zealand’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after emerging on Saturday as the sole candidate to lead the ruling Labor Party. .

Hipkins, 44, is expected to be installed as the new leader at a meeting of 64 Labor MPs, or caucus, on Sunday.

“I think we’re an incredibly strong team,” Hipkins said at a news conference after the party announced he was the sole candidate.

“We went through this process with unity and will continue to do so. I feel really fortunate to be working with such an amazing group of people who have a real commitment to serving the people of New Zealand.”

Hipkins would not be drawn into his policy plans. He said Ardern’s proposed reshuffle would go ahead, but Finance Minister Grant Robertson was likely to continue in the role.

He said he had spoken to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who tweeted that the two had a “warm discussion”.

Tough fight

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she “no longer has a tank” to lead the country and would step down.

First elected to Parliament for Labor in 2008, Hipkins has become a household name spearheading the government’s response to the pandemic. He was appointed Minister of Health in July 2020 before becoming Minister of Coronavirus Response at the end of the year.

He is now Minister of Police, Education and Public Service, as well as Speaker of Parliament.

A surprise Horizon Research poll obtained by local media organization Stuff on Friday showed Hipkins was the likely most popular candidate among voters, with support from 26% of those polled.

New Zealander Eva Murphy said in Auckland he had a big challenge ahead.

“It won’t fill the place that Jacinda has and it will be interesting to see what Labour comes up with in terms of campaigning over the next year and we look forward to seeing what happens,” she said.

Hipkins’ confirmation by Labor MPs on Sunday afternoon is expected to be a formality. Ardern would then tender her resignation to the Governor-General of New Zealand before Hopkins was appointed.

If confirmed, Hipkins would be prime minister until the party’s term expires.

A general election will be held on Oct. 14, and some opinion polls show Labor trailing the opposition New Zealand National Party.

A poll by the Korea and Korea Taxpayers Federation released on Friday, based on data from before Ardern’s resignation announcement, showed Labor’s approval rating dropped to 31.7%, behind the Nationals at 37.2%.

The Green Party of New Zealand, a traditional partner of the Labor Party, said in a statement that it looked forward to working with Hipkins.

Green Party leader James Shaw said “Chris will make an excellent Prime Minister and we look forward to continuing our work together, for the rest of this term and beyond”.

Reporting by Lucy Kramer. Additional reporting by Jill Gralow in Auckland. Editing by Deba Babington, Rosalba O’Brien and William Mallard

