Citigroup (C) third-quarter earnings report

Citigroup reported this Third quarter results Friday morning, with strong growth in both institutional and personal banking customers resulting in higher-than-expected revenue increases.

Here’s what the company announced compared to what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts conducted by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.63. It cannot be compared to the expected $1.21 due to liquidations. Excluding liquidations, earnings per share were $1.52.

Revenues: $20.14 billion, compared to the expected $19.31 billion

Revenue and net income increased by 9% and 2%, respectively, year-on-year.

Citigroup’s institutional clients unit reported revenue of $10.6 billion, up 12% year over year and 2% from the second quarter. The Personal Banking and Wealth Management division generated revenue of $6.8 billion, up approximately 10% year over year and 6% from the second quarter.

“Despite headwinds, our five interconnected core businesses recorded revenue growth resulting in overall growth of 9%,” CEO Jane Fraser said in a press release.