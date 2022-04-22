Climate change: Europe experienced its hottest summer ever in 2021 with record rains and relentless wildfires

Two brothers embrace Monday (July 19th) in front of their parents’ flood-damaged home in Rivers, Germany.
A damaged road twists after a flood in Oskirchen, Germany.
This aerial photo shows a bridge that collapsed over the Ahr River in the German region of Ahrweiler on Sunday.
Damage was seen on Sunday in Bad Neuenaer-Arueller, Germany.
Houses were damaged in Beppenster, Belgium, on Saturday.
A resident stands in floodwaters in Rochefort, Belgium, on Saturday.
Members of the German armed forces search for flood victims in Irwistadt, Germany, on Saturday.
A resident of Arsene, Netherlands, looks at the rising waters of the Meuse River on Saturday.
Water flows over a square in front of a house in Bischofswiesen, Germany.
A man stands in front of a destroyed house in Schulde, Germany.
A water level gauge shows the water level rising in Arsene, Netherlands, on Saturday. Dutch officials ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people in the municipality of Venlo, as the Meuse River was rising there faster than expected.
This aerial image shows a flood in Irvinestadt, Germany, on Friday.
A man cleans water and mud from his flooded house in Enseval, Belgium, on Friday.
People collecting rubble in Bad Muenstriwil, Germany.
Steinbach Dam seen after flooding near Euskirchen, Germany.
Firefighters pass near a flood-damaged vehicle in Szold, Germany.
People lay sandbags in Roermond, Netherlands, on Friday.
A woman sorts her clothes at a shelter in Liege, Belgium, on Friday.
A woman climbs the stairs of her destroyed home in Inzevale, Belgium.
A man walks in a flooded part of Bad Neuenahr-Arueller, Germany, on Thursday.
A regional train sits in floodwaters at a local station in Cordel, Germany.
People use rafts to evacuate after the River Meuse broke its banks during heavy floods in Liege, Belgium.
People look at a railway crossing destroyed by floods in Priory, Germany.
Men walk near damaged houses in Szold, Germany.
A man inspects what remains of his house in Schuld.
Water flows from the Ahr River through a ruined bridge in Schöld.
Evacuees board a bus in Valkenburg aan de Geul, Netherlands.
A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.
People walk on a damaged road in Bad Neuenaar-Arueller, Germany.
A resident uses a bucket to remove water from the basement of a house in Hagen, Germany.
A man and woman stand on the slope of their home, looking at flood waters in Guel, Netherlands.
Homes were damaged by floods in Insol, Germany, on Thursday.
A man descends a ladder trying to cut his boat in the Meuse River in Liege, Belgium.
Partially submerged caravans and encampments in Roermond, Netherlands.
A destroyed building in a flood-affected area in Szold, Germany.
People walk over flood waters in Stansstad, Switzerland.
Debris covers cars in Hagen, Germany.
Flood affected area in Szold, Germany.
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
Explainer: Why does Washington reinforce heavy weapons for Ukraine?
The Biden administration draws up a plan for refugees in Ukraine
Xi proposes a “global security initiative”, without going into details