Climate change: Europe experienced its hottest summer ever in 2021 with record rains and relentless wildfires

Deadly floods in Western Europe Two brothers embrace Monday (July 19th) in front of their parents’ flood-damaged home in Rivers, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A damaged road twists after a flood in Oskirchen, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe This aerial photo shows a bridge that collapsed over the Ahr River in the German region of Ahrweiler on Sunday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Damage was seen on Sunday in Bad Neuenaer-Arueller, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Houses were damaged in Beppenster, Belgium, on Saturday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A resident stands in floodwaters in Rochefort, Belgium, on Saturday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Members of the German armed forces search for flood victims in Irwistadt, Germany, on Saturday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A resident of Arsene, Netherlands, looks at the rising waters of the Meuse River on Saturday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Water flows over a square in front of a house in Bischofswiesen, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A man stands in front of a destroyed house in Schulde, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A water level gauge shows the water level rising in Arsene, Netherlands, on Saturday. Dutch officials ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people in the municipality of Venlo, as the Meuse River was rising there faster than expected.

Deadly floods in Western Europe This aerial image shows a flood in Irvinestadt, Germany, on Friday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A man cleans water and mud from his flooded house in Enseval, Belgium, on Friday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe See also Russian generals are being killed at an extraordinary rate People collecting rubble in Bad Muenstriwil, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Steinbach Dam seen after flooding near Euskirchen, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Firefighters pass near a flood-damaged vehicle in Szold, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe People lay sandbags in Roermond, Netherlands, on Friday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A woman sorts her clothes at a shelter in Liege, Belgium, on Friday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A woman climbs the stairs of her destroyed home in Inzevale, Belgium.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A man walks in a flooded part of Bad Neuenahr-Arueller, Germany, on Thursday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A regional train sits in floodwaters at a local station in Cordel, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe People use rafts to evacuate after the River Meuse broke its banks during heavy floods in Liege, Belgium.

Deadly floods in Western Europe People look at a railway crossing destroyed by floods in Priory, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Men walk near damaged houses in Szold, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A man inspects what remains of his house in Schuld.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Water flows from the Ahr River through a ruined bridge in Schöld.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Evacuees board a bus in Valkenburg aan de Geul, Netherlands.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe People walk on a damaged road in Bad Neuenaar-Arueller, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A resident uses a bucket to remove water from the basement of a house in Hagen, Germany. See also Russia invaded Ukraine, attacked Mariupol from the Sea of ​​Azov

Deadly floods in Western Europe A man and woman stand on the slope of their home, looking at flood waters in Guel, Netherlands.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Homes were damaged by floods in Insol, Germany, on Thursday.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A man descends a ladder trying to cut his boat in the Meuse River in Liege, Belgium.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Partially submerged caravans and encampments in Roermond, Netherlands.

Deadly floods in Western Europe A destroyed building in a flood-affected area in Szold, Germany.

Deadly floods in Western Europe People walk over flood waters in Stansstad, Switzerland.

Deadly floods in Western Europe Debris covers cars in Hagen, Germany.