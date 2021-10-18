Colin Powell, the former US Secretary of State, has died as a result of Govt-19

Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, August 18, 2020. Pool / Selectors

He was the first African-American to lead the Armies President of US Diplomacy led by Republican George W. Bush. Colin Powell died at the age of 84 “Issues related to Govt-19”, Monday, October 18, announced his family. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American.”, They announced In a press release.

At Walter-Reed Hospital, located on the outskirts of Washington, Mr. Powell died, where U.S. presidents often receive treatment. His family made it clear that he was “Fully vaccinated”. According to the American media, the former politician suffered from multiple myeloma, a form of leukemia that affects the immune system.

According to George W. Bush, “the best employee in the state”

George W. Bush praised the memory of his former Secretary of State, he believed “A great civil servant”. “Many presidents rely on General Powell’s judgment and experience, The former president noted in a statement. He was highly respected both at home and abroad. “The world has lost one of its best men”During a visit to the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin responded. “I lost a best friend and mentor”, He added.

“His unparalleled tradition and record of service cannot be forgotten”, Said former vice president Dick Cheney. Mr. Powell was “A key figure in the US military and political command” And “Someone very talented and honest”, Said British Prime Minister Tony Blair during the Iraq war.

Defender of the Iraq War

Defender of the war in Iraq, Mr. Powell delivered a lengthy speech before the United Nations Security Council on February 5, 2003, on the alleged weapons of mass destruction carried out by Iraq; Arguments justifying the invasion of the country. He later agreed This service a “Work” For his glory : “This is a stain, because I made this presentation to the world on behalf of the United States, and it will always be part of my record.”

Read more When politicians do their Meek Gulpa

Born in Harlem on April 5, 1937, Mr. Powell grew up in New York City, where he studied geography. He began his military career in 1958. First stationed in Germany, he was later sent to Vietnam as John F. Kennedy’s military adviser.

Mr. Powell did not hesitate to distance himself from the Republican Party, for example supporting Democrat Barack Obama’s candidacy in 2008. In 2020, he announced he would vote for Joe Biden “Lie” Donald Trump, already after Hillary Clinton slipped the ballot in the ballot box in 2016.