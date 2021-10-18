October 18, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The left-wing candidate was elected in the first round of the presidential election

Rusty Knowles October 18, 2021 2 min read

Joseph Maria The Neves received 51.5% of the vote on Sunday, according to provisional results.

Wrote the article

France televisions

Writing Africa

Posted

Update

Study time: 1 minute.

The candidate of the Historical Left Party in Cape Verde won the presidential election. Former Prime Minister Jose Maria Nivez was elected to the first round on Sunday, October 17, in the archipelago, which is said to be an example of democratic victory in West Africa, according to provisional results published on the official website. The 61-year-old member of the African Party for Independence (PAICV) of Cape Verde and head of government from 2001 to 2016 received 51.5% of the vote, with an absolute majority of 97% of the vote to be elected in the first round.

He is far ahead of the movement for democracy (MPD, center-right, majority in parliament) Carlos Vega. Carlos Vega, 71, another former prime minister from 1991 to 2000, received 42.6% of the vote, according to the same results. Excluding 51.7% of those registered in this election.

Carlos admitted his defeat in front of the Vigo televisions and congratulated his opponent. These results have not yet been verified by the Election Commission. If they have, it’s a coexistence that promises to be Cape Verde’s leader. Cape Verde On April 18, PAICV (30 seats out of 72) overtook Prime Minister Ulysses Correa e Silva (38 seats).

The executive branch of the presidency is regulated in the country. Cape Verde has a semi-parliamentary government that is proud of its prime minister, government and parliament.

See also  The European Parliament calls for the recognition of same-sex unions throughout the EU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Conservative Margi-Joy, candidate of the United Opposition against Urban in Hungary

October 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Video. A sunfish weighing more than 1,000 kilograms was caught off the coast of Morocco

October 17, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Bill Clinton spent another night in the hospital

October 17, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

The left-wing candidate was elected in the first round of the presidential election

October 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Conservative Margi-Joy, candidate of the United Opposition against Urban in Hungary

October 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Video. A sunfish weighing more than 1,000 kilograms was caught off the coast of Morocco

October 17, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Bill Clinton spent another night in the hospital

October 17, 2021 Rusty Knowles