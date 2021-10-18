German newspaper removes editor for “built” affair and misconduct

He picks up the door. German newspaper mogul Axel Springer splits from tabloid editor Julian Richelt Picture, Widely read daily throughout the Rhine. “As part of a recent press investigation, new evidence of Julian Risselt’s misconduct has come to the company’s attention.”, Writes the press team Connected (Link in German)Monday, October 18.

The 41-year-old journalist, who was the head of the title editors, was subjected to an internal investigation in the spring, especially on suspicion of dismissing women he had been in a relationship with. He was reinstated in his activities at the end of March, this time with a journalist. He had “Agreed to mix professional and private relations, but (no hassle) denied under oath”, Then mentioned the group.

But Axel Springer management said Monday “I learned that Julian Reiselt had not yet clearly separated personal and professional matters and that he had said the wrong things about it before the board of directors.” The most widely read newspaper in Germany does not describe the exact facts alleged against its powerful editor, who is a controversial figure in the world.

This is a survey New York Times (Link in English) Released Sunday, it hastened the decision of the Springer panel. According to the latter, Julian Result was promoted to the position of a young journalist. “If they found out I was in contact with a coach, I would lose my job.”Julian Richeld told her in November 2016 that according to the comments she reported to the Commission of Inquiry quoted by the American newspaper.

Johannes Boy will replace Julian Reiselt as editor-in-chief of Conservative Weekly World on Sunday. About 2 million copies have been printed, Picture, Founded in 1952, became Germany’s leading daily newspaper focusing on news, sports and celebrity news.