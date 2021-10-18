October 19, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

German newspaper removes editor for “built” affair and misconduct

Rusty Knowles October 19, 2021 2 min read

He picks up the door. German newspaper mogul Axel Springer splits from tabloid editor Julian Richelt Picture, Widely read daily throughout the Rhine. “As part of a recent press investigation, new evidence of Julian Risselt’s misconduct has come to the company’s attention.”, Writes the press team Connected (Link in German)Monday, October 18.

The 41-year-old journalist, who was the head of the title editors, was subjected to an internal investigation in the spring, especially on suspicion of dismissing women he had been in a relationship with. He was reinstated in his activities at the end of March, this time with a journalist. He had “Agreed to mix professional and private relations, but (no hassle) denied under oath”, Then mentioned the group.

But Axel Springer management said Monday “I learned that Julian Reiselt had not yet clearly separated personal and professional matters and that he had said the wrong things about it before the board of directors.” The most widely read newspaper in Germany does not describe the exact facts alleged against its powerful editor, who is a controversial figure in the world.

This is a survey New York Times (Link in English) Released Sunday, it hastened the decision of the Springer panel. According to the latter, Julian Result was promoted to the position of a young journalist. “If they found out I was in contact with a coach, I would lose my job.”Julian Richeld told her in November 2016 that according to the comments she reported to the Commission of Inquiry quoted by the American newspaper.

Johannes Boy will replace Julian Reiselt as editor-in-chief of Conservative Weekly World on Sunday. About 2 million copies have been printed, Picture, Founded in 1952, became Germany’s leading daily newspaper focusing on news, sports and celebrity news.

See also  Former policeman Derek Chou has been sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Colin Powell, the former US Secretary of State, has died as a result of Govt-19

October 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The left-wing candidate was elected in the first round of the presidential election

October 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Conservative Margi-Joy, candidate of the United Opposition against Urban in Hungary

October 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

German newspaper removes editor for “built” affair and misconduct

October 19, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Colin Powell, the former US Secretary of State, has died as a result of Govt-19

October 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The left-wing candidate was elected in the first round of the presidential election

October 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Conservative Margi-Joy, candidate of the United Opposition against Urban in Hungary

October 18, 2021 Rusty Knowles