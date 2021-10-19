The Prime Minister of Poland called to explain the controversial judicial reform

The head of the Polish nationalist Conservative government, Matus Moravici, is scheduled to meet with MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday after the Polish Constitutional Court ruled against the primacy of European law.

A face-to-face meeting awaited at the top of Europe. The head of the Polish nationalist conservative government, Matஸ்s Moraviki, will address a meeting of MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday, October 19, at his request. In particular, he will be called upon to explain himself after the recent thunderstorm by the decision of the Polish Constitutional Court challenging the priority of European law. He will speak During a scheduled debate in the European Parliament this morning, the head of the commission, Ursula van der Leyen, takes part.

The Polish leader has been in open conflict with Brussels for years over controversial judicial reforms implemented by the right-wing People’s Party, Law and Justice (PiS). Many MEPs are demanding that the commission initiate action against Warsaw, which could lead to the suspension of payments to European funds.

The European executive, as a defender of the treaties, is preparing its response to the historic October 7 ruling by the Polish Constitutional Court. At the request of the Prime Minister, this court, which is close to the ruling party, ruled on some articles of the EU treaties “Incompatible” With the national constitution.

This question of the priority of European law has been condemned by member states such as Brussels, the European Parliament and France and Germany. This raised fears about “Polexit” and prompted tens of thousands of poles to show their affiliation with the EU. Hungary also expressed its support in Warsaw, at Brussels’ crossroads for attacks on the rule of law. Poland now sees – like Hungary – its provocative plan blocked by the Commission for these questions of judicial independence and impending approval.