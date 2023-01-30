January 30, 2023

Boris Johnson describes how Vladimir Putin ‘threatened’ him before hostilities began

Rusty Knowles January 30, 2023 2 min read

Boris Johnson reveals in a BBC Documentary Vladimir Putin did just that on Monday January 30 “somewhat threatened” Before the invasion of Ukraine. The former British prime minister revisits his phone conversation with the Russian president in February 2022, when he returned from a surprise visit to Kyiv, in this three-part film.

At that time, Mr. Putin has consistently said he has no intention of invading his neighbor, despite Russian soldiers making massive inroads into border areas. Mr. Ward warned him of the severe obstacles the Westerners would face if he took this path. Johnson explains.

“He said to me: Boris, you say that Ukraine is not going to join NATO anytime soon. What do you say: not soon? »Says the former head of the British government. “Well, she’s not going to join NATO in the near future, you know that very well.”The former British leader continues, Initial support Ukrainians.

“A missile takes one minute”

“At one point he threatened me, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it will take a minute'”Mr. Johnson continues.

“From the very relaxed tone he took, the detachment he had, I think he was toying with my attempts to get him to negotiate.”He adds.

On Sunday January 22, more than four months after leaving Downing Street, The former British Prime Minister reappeared in the Ukrainian lands, to everyone’s surprise. After visiting the war-torn towns of Borodianka and Bautza, he headed in the direction of Kew, where Volodymyr Zelensky awaited him.

In the documentary, the Ukrainian president describes how he was outraged by the attitude of Westerners at the time: “If you know that Russia is going to invade Ukraine tomorrow, why don’t you give me something to stop it? If you can’t, stop it yourself. »

The world with AFP

