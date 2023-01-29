Russian Foreign Minister calls Israelis and Palestinians “responsible”.

Find all of our Live Near East here
• SNCF and RATP Expect very disrupted traffic On Tuesday, during the strike and demonstrations against the pension reform plan.
Elizabeth Bourne France tells Info Statutory retirement age cannot be deferred to 64 “Non-negotiable”, or the extension acceleration of the contribution period. she “Don’t come before”, Marine Le Pen believesWhen Fabien Roussel condemns a “provocation”.
• A Palestinian was killed by Israeli security forces near a settlement in the occupied West Bank this morning. The Israeli military says the slain teenager was carrying a handgun.
• The French men’s handball team will attempt to win a seventh world title against Denmark at 9 p.m. Its historical rival. We explain to you The keys to this gamewill continue Our life.
• Raphael DuPont-MorettiSon of Justice Minister Eric DuPont-Moretti, Under investigation For domestic violence, France Info learned from a source familiar with the subject. He was taken into custody on Thursday.
• Pope Francis condemns A in Rome today “Death Spiral” In Israel and Palestine “Extinguishes the rare light of hope between two people”. The Pope invited both countries “Engage in a true search for peace”. Follow our life.
• The Ukrainian military says it has repelled an attack near the village of Blahotatne in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. For its part, the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, on the contrary, claims to have taken control of the area. Follow our life.
Memphis Police Dyer dissects the section dealing with Nicholas’s death arrest. Yesterday, footage of the arrest of a 29-year-old African-American man caused a stir. Anger and fury in the country.
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam title and equaled Rafael Nadal’s record by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 7-6, 7-6) in the Australian Open final.
Israeli security forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian near a settlement in the northern occupied West Bank. “Near Kedumim Residence”, the ministry announced. The Israeli army said a “Civil Defense Committee” He opened fire on a man “Armed with a pistol”. Follow our life.
• Novak Djokovic is closing in on victory. The Greek won the first two sets (6-3, 7-6) in the Australian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
• In IranA EarthquakeA magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the city of Goi in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, killing three and injuring 800.
• Statutory retirement age cannot be deferred to 64 “Further Negotiable”, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France Info the day before the speech was due to go to the National Assembly.
• Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government announced overnight that it would crack down on “terrorist families” by stripping them of their right to social security. The announcements come amid heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine following two Palestinian attacks in East Jerusalem yesterday and Friday and an Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. Follow our life.
Three people were killed Russian strike on Konstantinovka East of Ukraine, according to the governor of the region. For its part, Moscow accuses the Kyiv military of deliberately hitting a hospital in the Luhansk region with a rocket launcher.
In the men’s final of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic will try to win his 22nd Grand Slam title against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
