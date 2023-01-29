Russian Foreign Minister calls Israelis and Palestinians “responsible”.

Find all of our Live Near East here

: It’s 8 pm, let’s see this Sunday news:

• SNCF and RATP Expect very disrupted traffic On Tuesday, during the strike and demonstrations against the pension reform plan.

Elizabeth Bourne France tells Info Statutory retirement age cannot be deferred to 64 “Non-negotiable”, or the extension acceleration of the contribution period. she “Don’t come before”, Marine Le Pen believesWhen Fabien Roussel condemns a “provocation”.

• A Palestinian was killed by Israeli security forces near a settlement in the occupied West Bank this morning. The Israeli military says the slain teenager was carrying a handgun.

• The French men’s handball team will attempt to win a seventh world title against Denmark at 9 p.m. Its historical rival. We explain to you The keys to this gamewill continue Our life.

: This morning,franceinfo obtained a spokesperson from the Israeli embassy in France. By explaining the Friday and Saturday attacks “Islamic Ideology”He pleaded for the facility to carry weapons to civilians planned by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

: “I amThe State of Israel must understand that it cannot live in peace without an end to the occupation., announced Hala Abou-Hassira, Ambassador of the Palestinian Authority in France, to franceinfo. He condemns the killing of 32 Palestinians by Israeli forces since the beginning of this year and defends the rights of the Palestinian people. “against” vs “A Career” And “The Struggle for Freedom” : “Other people around the world do the same and are glorified for doing so.”.

: The US secretary of state, the equivalent of the secretary of state, is expected in Jerusalem tomorrow and then in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. Antony Blinken landed in Cairo (Egypt) ahead of the start of a regional tour, planned before tensions erupted, and he did not speak about the visit.

: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets Israeli and Palestinian officials. “Exercise maximum responsibility and refrain from any action that may aggravate the situation”According to his ministry.

: Time to review the top news for this Sunday:

• SNCF and RATP Expect very disrupted traffic Tuesday, during strikes and demonstrations against the pension reform plan.

Elizabeth Bourne France tells Info Statutory retirement age cannot be deferred to 64 “Non-negotiable”, or the extension acceleration of the contribution period. she “Don’t come before”, Marine Le Pen believesAt the same time Fabian Roussel a “provocation”.

• A Palestinian was killed by Israeli security forces near a settlement in the occupied West Bank this morning. The Israeli military says the slain teenager was carrying a handgun.

• Raphael DuPont-MorettiSon of Justice Minister Eric DuPont-Moretti, Under investigation For domestic violence, France Info learned from a source familiar with the subject. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

The family home of Khairy Algam, the 21-year-old Palestinian who shot and killed seven Israelis in East Jerusalem on Friday, was sealed off overnight to be demolished. A practice that is not new, but debatable. Israeli human rights NGO HaMoke condemns this “The government’s desire to avenge families, (…) in total disregard for the rule of law”.

: announced by the Government of Israel “Families of Terrorists Supporting Terrorism” Their rights to Israeli social security will be revoked. A bill aimed at revoking the Israeli identity cards of these same families will be examined during the day in the cabinet.

: It’s a little after 2pm, and here’s an update on the news:

• Pope Francis condemns A in Rome today “Death Spiral” In Israel and Palestine “Extinguishes the rare light of hope between two people”. The Pope invited both countries “Engage in a true search for peace”. Follow our life.

• The Ukrainian military says it has repelled an attack near the village of Blahotatne in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. For its part, the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, on the contrary, claims to have taken control of the area. Follow our life.

Memphis Police Dyer dissects the section dealing with Nicholas’s death arrest. Yesterday, footage of the arrest of a 29-year-old African-American man caused a stir. Anger and fury in the country.

Novak Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam title and equaled Rafael Nadal’s record by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 7-6, 7-6) in the Australian Open final.

: Pope Francis condemned in Rome today a “Death Spiral” In Israel and Palestine “Extinguishes the rare light of hope between two people”. The Pope invited both countries “Engage in the True Quest for Peace”.

: It’s a little after noon, and here’s an update on the news:

Israeli security forces killed an 18-year-old Palestinian near a settlement in the northern occupied West Bank. “Near Kedumim Residence”, the ministry announced. The Israeli army said a “Civil Defense Committee” He opened fire on a man “Armed with a pistol”. Follow our life.

• Memphis Police Dyer dissects the section dealing with Nicholas’s death arrest. Yesterday, footage of the arrest of a 29-year-old African-American man caused a stir. Anger and fury in the country.

• Novak Djokovic is closing in on victory. The Greek won the first two sets (6-3, 7-6) in the Australian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

• In IranA EarthquakeA magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the city of Goi in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province, killing three and injuring 800.

: Minimum 32 Palestinians (including attackers, militants and civilians) have been killed since the start of the year, according to an Agence France Presse tally based on official sources.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on January 29 that a Palestinian was killed by Israeli security guards near a settlement in the occupied West Bank. Karam Ali was killed by Ahmed Salman (18). “Israeli Occupation Near Ketumim Settlement”Ministry said. Follow our life.

: Hello @Ricou33, Thank you for your question, which gives me an opportunity to comment on the topic. In fact, a few tens of thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv last night Controversial Justice Reform Scheme. Demonstrators observed a minute’s silence in memory Victims in the Neve Yaacov neighborhood. Here are some pictures from the event:

(Jack Cuse/AFP)

(Jack Cuse/AFP)

(Jack Cuse/AFP)

: No repeat of last night’s citizen demonstration in Tel Aviv?

: “A path of cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians is still possible”. International Peace Forum President Ofer Bronchtein speaksRegarding the situation in the region After the attack on East Jerusalem. Find his The interview is here.

: 9am and dusty, here’s an update on the news:

• Statutory retirement age cannot be deferred to 64 “Further Negotiable”, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France Info the day before the speech was due to go to the National Assembly.

• Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli government announced overnight that it would crack down on “terrorist families” by stripping them of their right to social security. The announcements come amid heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine following two Palestinian attacks in East Jerusalem yesterday and Friday and an Israeli attack in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. Follow our life.

Three people were killed Russian strike on Konstantinovka East of Ukraine, according to the governor of the region. For its part, Moscow accuses the Kyiv military of deliberately hitting a hospital in the Luhansk region with a rocket launcher.

In the men’s final of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic will try to win his 22nd Grand Slam title against Stefanos Tsitsipas.