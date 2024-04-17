April 17, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

War in Ukraine: More than 50,000 dead Russian soldiers identified by media – 04/17/2024 at 1:40 pm.

Rusty Knowles April 17, 2024 2 min read

The fate of prisoners recruited into the Russian army was remarkable: half of them died within two months of being sent to the front.

Russian soldiers in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2020. (AFP / OLGA MALTSEVA)

Although neither Kiev nor Moscow have officially communicated the results of the war launched by Russia in Ukraine, the Russian service

BBC

And the Russian site

Media zone

On Wednesday, April 17, it indicated that more than 50,000 Russian soldiers killed since the invasion began in February 2022 had been identified.

Their figure, published in a joint hearing and finalized on April 7, 2024, comes from using certain information.

Official Press Releases

,

Information published in the media and social networks

Or harvest as you go

Note the tombstones in the cemeteries

. Neither Ukraine nor Russia has released a report on their losses since the start of the war, and both media outlets warn that their numbers are incomplete.

At the end of February,

Kyiv estimates the number of soldiers killed at 31,000

, the Russian military rarely reported its military losses and these figures are often assumed to be understated. “Almost 37,000 people are missing: children, civilians and soldiers,” Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets pointed out on Facebook on Tuesday, according to the new count.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the call on Wednesday

“Act on State Secrets” and “Special Rule”

Russian invasion of Ukraine to justify lack of official communication about Russian military losses.

350,000 dead and wounded on the Russian side

Last August, the American Journal

The New York Times

, citing US officials, estimated Russian military losses at 120,000 dead. On 29 January, in a written reply to a Member of Parliament, British Defense Minister James Heapy assessed,

Russian losses were more than 350,000 dead and wounded.

In their investigation, the

BBC Russian

And

Media zone

Looking specifically at the fate of prisoners recruited to fight at the front, a contribution to the success of the Russian military's “cannon fodder,” they note.

Tens of thousands of prisoners were employed

In Russian prisons, in exchange for the promise of release, especially by the Wagner paramilitary group and the regular army.

According to a survey by two media outlets of a sample of more than 1,000 inmates,

Half of those directly conscripted by the Russian army died within two months

Following what they sent before. Those recruited by Wagner (up to February 2023) died within three months of their induction.

Both media also indicate that more than 27,300 Russian soldiers died in the second year of the conflict.

“Illustrating the Enormous Human Cost of Regional Gains”

Gained by Russia, especially in the Donetsk region since January 2023, during the Battle of Pakmut in the spring of 2023, or even during the large-scale offensive launched last fall, it took four months to capture the city of Avdiivka.

See also  New fire in Egypt after horrific church fire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Israeli army kills Hezbollah commanders

April 17, 2024 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

The Israeli military confirmed the death of the Hezbollah leader

April 16, 2024 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

From the first day of Donald Trump's criminal trial, here's what to remember from the backdrop of the presidential campaign

April 16, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Travis Kelce hosts the Amazon game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

April 17, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

The largest black hole in the Milky Way Galaxy lurks near Earth

April 17, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

“I thought I would be banned from entering America.”

April 17, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Is Fallout 76 worth playing in 2024?

April 17, 2024 Len Houle