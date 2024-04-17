War in Ukraine: More than 50,000 dead Russian soldiers identified by media – 04/17/2024 at 1:40 pm.

The fate of prisoners recruited into the Russian army was remarkable: half of them died within two months of being sent to the front.



Russian soldiers in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2020. (AFP / OLGA MALTSEVA)

Although neither Kiev nor Moscow have officially communicated the results of the war launched by Russia in Ukraine, the Russian service



BBC



And the Russian site



Media zone



On Wednesday, April 17, it indicated that more than 50,000 Russian soldiers killed since the invasion began in February 2022 had been identified.

Their figure, published in a joint hearing and finalized on April 7, 2024, comes from using certain information.



Official Press Releases



,



Information published in the media and social networks



Or harvest as you go



Note the tombstones in the cemeteries



. Neither Ukraine nor Russia has released a report on their losses since the start of the war, and both media outlets warn that their numbers are incomplete.

At the end of February,



Kyiv estimates the number of soldiers killed at 31,000



, the Russian military rarely reported its military losses and these figures are often assumed to be understated. “Almost 37,000 people are missing: children, civilians and soldiers,” Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets pointed out on Facebook on Tuesday, according to the new count.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the call on Wednesday



“Act on State Secrets” and “Special Rule”



Russian invasion of Ukraine to justify lack of official communication about Russian military losses.

350,000 dead and wounded on the Russian side



Last August, the American Journal



The New York Times



, citing US officials, estimated Russian military losses at 120,000 dead. On 29 January, in a written reply to a Member of Parliament, British Defense Minister James Heapy assessed,



Russian losses were more than 350,000 dead and wounded.



In their investigation, the



BBC Russian



And



Media zone



Looking specifically at the fate of prisoners recruited to fight at the front, a contribution to the success of the Russian military's “cannon fodder,” they note.



Tens of thousands of prisoners were employed



In Russian prisons, in exchange for the promise of release, especially by the Wagner paramilitary group and the regular army.

According to a survey by two media outlets of a sample of more than 1,000 inmates,



Half of those directly conscripted by the Russian army died within two months



Following what they sent before. Those recruited by Wagner (up to February 2023) died within three months of their induction.

Both media also indicate that more than 27,300 Russian soldiers died in the second year of the conflict.



“Illustrating the Enormous Human Cost of Regional Gains”



Gained by Russia, especially in the Donetsk region since January 2023, during the Battle of Pakmut in the spring of 2023, or even during the large-scale offensive launched last fall, it took four months to capture the city of Avdiivka.