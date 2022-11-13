College football results, schedule, top 25 NCAA rankings, today’s games: Georgia, Oregon, Washington in action

The stakes are high throughout college football as Week 11 dawns as conference races loom, college football prepares for debate, and some coaches’ futures hang in the balance. Saturday’s roster features 24 ranked teams operating across the country from noon ET until well after midnight, when two of the top 15 teams in the Pac-12 will wrap up the day’s action.

At number one, three of the top 10 opponents of the conference face off to start things off in the noon window. #2 Ohio hosts Indiana as a massive 40-point favorite, #5 Tennessee hosts Missouri as the Volunteers look to get back on track after a loss and LSU #7 travel to Arkansas for a SEC West encounter.

The highlight of the afternoon wave is the SEC on CBS Game of the Week between No. 9 in Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss. No. 3 Michigan hosts Nebraska in the same window, while 10th seed Clemson will also be in action as the Tigers try and recover from last week’s loss to Notre Dame in an ACC-versus-Louisville match. Finally, topping the evening’s loaded roster is a big 12 showdown between #4 TCU and #18 in Texas as well as a perilous trip to the number one Mississippi in Georgia.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you informed of the latest results, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times are oriental

College football scores, table: week 11

No. 5 Tennessee 66, Missouri 24- Takeaway, summary

No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 – a summary

No. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10- Takeaway, summary

West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20- a summary

No. 9 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24 – Takeaway, summary

No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 – a summary

No. 10 Clemson 31, Louisville 16- a summary

No. 14 Pennsylvania 30, Maryland 0 – a summary

No. 22 UCF 38, No. 17 Tolan 31 – a summary

No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor – FS1 – GameTracker

No. 1 Georgia in Mississippi – ESPN – GameTracker

No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon – Fox – GameTracker

#4 TCU at #18 Texas – 7:30 p.m. on ABC – Expert picks and preview

15 North Carolina at Wake Forest – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas A&M in Auburn – 7:30pm on SEC Network – Preview how to watch

Check out the entire week 11 scoreboard

Check out this…