College football results, schedule, top 25 NCAA rankings, today’s games: Georgia, Oregon, Washington in action

The stakes are high throughout college football as Week 11 dawns as conference races loom, college football prepares for debate, and some coaches’ futures hang in the balance. Saturday’s roster features 24 ranked teams operating across the country from noon ET until well after midnight, when two of the top 15 teams in the Pac-12 will wrap up the day’s action.
At number one, three of the top 10 opponents of the conference face off to start things off in the noon window. #2 Ohio hosts Indiana as a massive 40-point favorite, #5 Tennessee hosts Missouri as the Volunteers look to get back on track after a loss and LSU #7 travel to Arkansas for a SEC West encounter.
The highlight of the afternoon wave is the SEC on CBS Game of the Week between No. 9 in Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss. No. 3 Michigan hosts Nebraska in the same window, while 10th seed Clemson will also be in action as the Tigers try and recover from last week’s loss to Notre Dame in an ACC-versus-Louisville match. Finally, topping the evening’s loaded roster is a big 12 showdown between #4 TCU and #18 in Texas as well as a perilous trip to the number one Mississippi in Georgia.
CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you informed of the latest results, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times are oriental
College football scores, table: week 11
No. 5 Tennessee 66, Missouri 24- Takeaway, summary
No. 2 Ohio State 56, Indiana 14 – a summary
No. 7 LSU 13, Arkansas 10- Takeaway, summary
West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20- a summary
No. 9 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24 – Takeaway, summary
No. 3 Michigan 34, Nebraska 3 – a summary
No. 10 Clemson 31, Louisville 16- a summary
No. 14 Pennsylvania 30, Maryland 0 – a summary
No. 22 UCF 38, No. 17 Tolan 31 – a summary
No. 19 Kansas State at Baylor – FS1 – GameTracker
No. 1 Georgia in Mississippi – ESPN – GameTracker
No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon – Fox – GameTracker
#4 TCU at #18 Texas – 7:30 p.m. on ABC – Expert picks and preview
15 North Carolina at Wake Forest – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Texas A&M in Auburn – 7:30pm on SEC Network – Preview how to watch
Check out the entire week 11 scoreboard
