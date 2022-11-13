Bills’ Josh Allen will be active, expected to start opposite Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen He will be active on Sunday despite a ulnar collateral ligament injury, and is believed to start against the Minnesota Vikings, sources told ESPN Saturday.

However, billing officials have been ignored all week and refused to reveal who starts and wants to keep a secret until after the NFL active/inactive roster was released Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Sources said that Bills officials spent extensive time last week leaning on and listening to their doctors and other arm specialists, and the team was reassured that Allen is not at any additional risk of making the injury worse if he plays Sunday against the Vikings.

With that in mind, sources say the belief is that Allen will start on Sunday, but the team has refused to confirm any final decisions and insists it is taking it “minute by minute” and does not want to give the Vikings any competitive advantage. By naming the starting quarterback player.



Allen was limited to practice on Friday, when he was seen wearing a training jersey and no sleeve on his right arm. If he does start, he will have only been involved in one day of training after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re really in an hour-to-hour situation just looking at how he’s progressing during the day,” coach Sean McDermott said Friday. “And as he’s going through these different tests, medically speaking, he made sure he was able to check the boxes in progressing to where we could see if we could go through the day here.”

Sources told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen earlier in the week that Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves. It happened in the latest campaign for Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. He has not missed a match since 2018, when he missed four matches due to an injury to his right elbow.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.