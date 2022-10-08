College Football Scores, Schedule, NCAA Top 25 Rankings, Today’s Games: Oklahoma State, UCLA, Utah in action

Week six of the college football season brings a huge slate of pivotal conference games with 23 ranked teams competing on the field on Saturday. Among the highlights are three matches between the seeded teams facing each other as the 2022 season approaches halfway as the league and national title contenders seek to separate themselves from the group.

Coming first in the week six noon EST window featuring #8 Tennessee’s visit to #25 LSU, as well as the undefeated Big 12 teams showdown as #17 TCU travels to face #19 KS. Michigan No. 4 will also be part of the early wave of the day as the undefeated Wolverines play their first road game against Indiana. Four of the nation’s top 10 teams will be in action during the afternoon, highlighted by Georgia’s second home game with Auburn at the SEC on CBS Game of the Week and Ohio State’s #3 trip to Michigan State.

In the evening window, No. 5 Clemson hosts Boston College, No. 6 USC hosts Washington State and No. 1 Alabama Texas A&M hosts the second leg of the SEC this week on double-header CBS.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you informed of the latest results, highlights and storylines throughout the day. All times are oriental

College football scores, table: week 6

No. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10- a summary

No. 8 TN 40, No. 25 LSU 13 – Takeaway, summary

No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 KS 31 – a summary

No. 23 Mississippi 40, Arkansas 17- a summary

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0 – Takeaway, summary

Auburn ranked second in Georgia – CBS – Live updates

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State – FS1 – GameTracker

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA – Fox – GameTracker

No. 3 Ohio State of Michigan – ABC – Live updates

No. 5 Clemson at Boston College – 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Washington State at No. 6 USC – 7:30 p.m. on FOX

No. 16 BYU in Notre Dame – 7:30 p.m. on NBC – Expert picks and preview

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama – 8 p.m. on CBS – Expert picks and preview

Check out the entire week 6 scoreboard

