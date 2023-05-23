Comcast launches $20 live TV service with 60 channels

Comcast is launching a live TV service to rival Sling, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and more. It’s called Now TV and it has something that competitors lack, a very attractive price. Now TV includes 60 live channels and a Peacock subscription for $20 per month.

There is a slight problem. Now TV will only be available to Comcast Xfinity Internet customers and will work as an add-on to any pre-existing service plan. Comcast’s regular cable plan runs $50-$60 per month and doesn’t include internet, so this is still a good deal.

The platform gives access to 40 premium cable channels, including notable channels such as AMC, Discovery, A&E, IFC, The History Channel, TLC, Lifetime, and many more. It also comes with 20 hours of DVR storage and allows for three simultaneous streams. You also get 20 FREE (FAST) ad-supported TV channels such as NBC News NOW, Sky News and a slew of genre-based channels. The service has some glaring omissions, as it doesn’t have local broadcast TV or sports channels.

Of course, Now TV also includes premium, although it is ad-supported, so you can watch Hangout Comedy Grand Cru And nearly 1,000 SNL episodes.

When the service launches in a few weeks, it will be accessible through the Xfinity Stream app and supported gadgets such as Xfinity flex, Amazon Fire TV, iOS devices, and Android devices. As for why Comcast undercuts competitors here on price, the company’s cable arm has been hit hard by cord-cutters, In the first quarter of 2023 only.