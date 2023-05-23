Japanese stocks snapped a seven-day winning streak with Hong Kong falling to a two-month low

2 hours ago

The Shanghai Composite fell 1.52% on Tuesday, leading losses in Asia and weighing on financial stocks.

Refinitiv data showed that banks topped the index losses, with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China declining by 2.76% and incurring the largest loss in terms of index points.

Other SSE losers included the A-share listings of China Life Insurance and Agricultural Bank of China, which fell 4.13% and 3.05%, respectively. The Bank of China also sank more than 3%.

This comes a day after China kept its key loan interest rate unchanged at 3.65%.